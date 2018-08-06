Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters tackled a burning vehicle at the wrecking yard on the Monkland.
Firefighters tackled a burning vehicle at the wrecking yard on the Monkland. phil coquerand
News

REVEALED: What started the fire that engulfed 8 cars today

by Frances Klein
6th Aug 2018 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

SPARKS from wrecked cars being loaded together was the cause of a large fire that ripped through a Gympie wrecking yard yesterday.

Two piles of crushed cars at Gympie Auto Wreckers on Noosa Rd became engulfed in flames that sent billowing smoke through Monkland after the fire broke out about 11am.

Three fire crews fought the blaze, and managed to contain it by midday, Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said

Scrap yard staff assisted with heavy machinery, by separating cars to help firefighters access the fire, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

Mr Groth said eight cars that had already been crushed, were burnt.

"One of the machine operators loading the vehicles into a truck created a spark, which created a fire,” he said.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for close to three hours after the fire was extinguished to monitor an on-site LPG gas cylinder, the spokesman said.

The gas from the cylinder that had a small leak, was dispersed slowly.

There were no reported injuries.

fire firefighters gympie emergency gympie fire smoke
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Beloved bus driver killed in Gympie crash

    premium_icon Beloved bus driver killed in Gympie crash

    News Tributes flow for former Polleys Coaches driver who was a 'larger than life character with a lot of wisdom'

    • 6th Aug 2018 2:27 PM
    WARNING: Opportunism fuels mini Gympie region crime wave

    premium_icon WARNING: Opportunism fuels mini Gympie region crime wave

    News Police warn Gympie region people to lock it or lose it

    Madills' donation kick starts Little Haven fundraising year

    premium_icon Madills' donation kick starts Little Haven fundraising year

    Business Madills kick start Little Haven Palliative Care's fundraising

    Local Partners