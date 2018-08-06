REVEALED: What started the fire that engulfed 8 cars today

Firefighters tackled a burning vehicle at the wrecking yard on the Monkland.

SPARKS from wrecked cars being loaded together was the cause of a large fire that ripped through a Gympie wrecking yard yesterday.

Two piles of crushed cars at Gympie Auto Wreckers on Noosa Rd became engulfed in flames that sent billowing smoke through Monkland after the fire broke out about 11am.

Three fire crews fought the blaze, and managed to contain it by midday, Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said

Scrap yard staff assisted with heavy machinery, by separating cars to help firefighters access the fire, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

Mr Groth said eight cars that had already been crushed, were burnt.

"One of the machine operators loading the vehicles into a truck created a spark, which created a fire,” he said.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for close to three hours after the fire was extinguished to monitor an on-site LPG gas cylinder, the spokesman said.

The gas from the cylinder that had a small leak, was dispersed slowly.

There were no reported injuries.