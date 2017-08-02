REVEALED: What One Nation wants for Gympie

Gympie One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson says businesses are being tied up in too much red tape.

LOCAL start-up businesses often find themselves entangled in red tape, and Chelle Dobson wants to help them cut through it.

Gympie's One Nation candidate says she wants to bring jobs back to the region, part of a wider policy package to help the region grow.

"People have told me that they'd love to start up a company, but because of the red tape they're out of here,” she said.

A five-year freeze on payroll tax for innovative new businesses was part of the package, along with fixing the sky-rocketing electricity prices.

"If we can reduce the cost of electricity by 20%, businesses may be able to put someone on,” Ms Dobson said.

The party has already promised a $700 million raising of Borumba Dam if elected, to secure the broader region's water supply.

However, unlike past attempts Ms Dobson said One Nation was willing to listen to the public and not rehash failed ideas.

"If we find it's not viable, we will explore other options,” she said.

"We will not be doing another Traveston (dam).”

In fact, it was this voice of the public Ms Dobson said needed to be returned to the people.

"It's the most commonly heard complaint I hear from people,” she said.

"They do not feel represented.

"When a significant amount of people raise the same issue, then that's what I want to address.”

Upgrading of the Gympie Hospital, renewing focus on the Curra Forest Range shooting complex, and reviewing the Local Government Act were also top priority. She also wanted to explore options for Gympie's growth.

With Southside set to expand exponentially in coming years, she said improving links across the Mary River were open to debate.

One Nation, if elected, will also ban the Safe Schools policy, and support the introduction of a public sex offenders registry (known as Daniel's Law).

And on the subject of Pauline Hanson, James Ashby, and a certain plane?

Ms Dobson said the matter was clear, with the candidates who use it paying for it, like any other vehicle available for party use.s

"James owns the plane, and it's public knowledge,” she said.