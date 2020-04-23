Revealed: What needs to happen for schools to reopen

Queensland will need to continue recording very low cases of coronavirus before schools could be reopened.

It joins news South Australia parents will be urged to send their children to schools from next week.

Asked about the move, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Queensland was at a different stage compared to South Australia.

"South Australia has seen fewer cases than we were seeing in Queensland," she said.

"It was really, really important in Queensland that we take that very difficult and tough decision which our Premier did take based on my advice that we needed to look throughout our society where we could minimise movement and minimise contact, and as a result of all that work, we're now seeing the results."

Queensland Chief Medical officer Jeanette Young pictured holding a daily briefing about coronavirus in Queensland, Brisbane. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Asked whether the Government could review its schools decision before May 15, when it is currently scheduled to, Dr Young said Queensland had only recorded "really good numbers" this week.

"So we just need to make sure that they're all okay before we go and make any major changes," she said.