REVEALED: What mayoral hopefuls have spent so far

Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome, Mick Curran have collectively spent more than $20,000 in their fight for he mayoral seat so far.

WHEN it comes to reaching the voters, Gympie’s mayoral candidates are putting their money where their mouths are – mostly.

So far more than $20,000 in cash has been spent by the trio of men duking it out for the mayoral seat, the Electoral Commission Queensland’s expenditure log reveals.

But these costs have only been incurred by two candidates.

And a big slice of the pie is from Mick Curran, whose spend of more than $15,000 to-date accounts for three quarters of that total.

Mr Curran spent $5000 on radio advertising.

Brochures have eaten the biggest slice of the incumbent’s war chest, with $9000 spent on brochures and their distribution.

Glen Hartwig’s tilt at the top elected seat has cost him $4600 so far, with more than $2400 of that spent on marketing.

Postal costs have contributed to Mr Curran’s high spend.

Another $1500 was spent on promoting his mayoral candidacy.

Tim Jerome, however, has yet to have any election costs registered with the ECQ.

Mr Curran’s large spend comes on the back of $17,500 from two third party donors; Mr Hartwig has so far self-donated $4800 to his campaign.