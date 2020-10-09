Menu
Gympie’s new council has rated better than the last in an online poll run by The Gympie Times.
REVEALED: What Gympie thinks of the new council

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 12:05 AM
PEOPLE are a lot happier with Gympie Regional Council – but there is still room for improvement.

This is the consensus of respondents to an online poll by The Gympie Times asking readers to rate the new council’s performance since it was elected about six months ago.

More than 40 per cent of readers rated the organisation’s performance since the March election as “good” or better, a slightly higher percentage than were dissatisfied.

This left the council with a square C on its report card; room to improve but light years ahead of the E it received at the start of the year.

No member of the new council was rated lower than a D-plus overall by respondents.
As for the councillors themselves Mayor Glen Hartwig has continued to maintain support with a B grade, the same he was given in February.

This was primarily driven by almost 40 per cent of respondents saying he had done a good job so far.

Some of the council’s new blood has been well received, too: councillors Dolly Jensen and Bruce Devereaux were the next highest rated, each given a B-minus for their performance so far.

Mr Devereaux also received the largest proportion of A grades among the eight divisional councillors; almost a quarter of readers gave him the highest mark possible.

Gympie council as an organisation was given a C grade for it performance over the past six months, significantly better than the E it was awarded in February.
Deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon and councillor Bob Fredman were both given Cs, a drop for both (from B-minus for Mr Smerdon and a C-plus for Mr Fredman).

Respondents gave Shane Waldock, Dan Stewart and Warren Polley each a C-minus overall, a drop for the C-plus grade Mr Stewart was given before he was re-elected.

Jess Milne was given a D-plus for the past six months.

No councillor was ranked lower than this by a respondent, a stark contrast to the three Ds and one E-plus handed out by respondents at the start of the year.

