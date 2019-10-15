REVEALED: What every Gympie school gets in funding

ONE Gympie school received more than $48.6 million in State and Federal Government money in three years - giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

James Nash State High School, in Gympie, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $48.6 million over the three most recently available years.

Gympie State High School, Gympie, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $46.5 million.

Gympie West State School in Gympie was the third highest in the region receiving $46.5 million over the three year period.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Woolooga State School in Woolooga received the most government funding per student of any school in the Gympie region. The school, which had 13 students in 2017, received $30,010 in government funding for each child.

Wolvi State School in Wolvi received $27,060 for each of its 13 students in 2017, the Gympie region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Victory College, in Gympie, spent $5.9 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Gympie region.

Over that same three year period Cooloola Christian College spent $3.5 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.

Students Laura Rooks and Lahni Edwards attend James Nash State High School, in Gympie, which received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region. Troy Jegers

James Nash State High School spent $3.1 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Gympie region.

Minister for Education and Industrial Relations Grace Grace said the My Schools data is a simple snapshot of a school's reported income and comparing schools using this data alone is like comparing apples and oranges.

"No two schools are alike. Schools reflect their community and the total funding provided to individual schools reflects a range factors including the location/remoteness and any additional learning supports required by the student attending that school, such as support for students with a disability, or students from low socio-economic backgrounds.

"The size of schools and programs offered may also differ across years as the make-up of a school's student population change. For example, a school would receive additional funding if the proportion of students with a disability or students from a low socio-economic background increased from one year to another. These types of changes will impact on the total income recorded by a school year on year.

"Schools with higher needs such as special schools, specific purpose facilities like hospital schools and detention centre units, and small or remote schools typically receive higher per student funding.

"Smaller schools will also tend to show a higher per student cost than larger schools due to the economies of scale in larger schools.

"Schools also receive income through a range of sources including grants to cover the cost of staff salaries, maintenance, electricity, sporting equipment, administrative support and information technology. These amounts will vary from school to school based on the location, remoteness, age and condition of school buildings etc. Grants are also provided for particular programs such as, for example, STEM, behavioural management and learn-to-swim.

"The MySchool data also captures funding that schools may generate themselves including through external arrangements such as hire fees for school facilities, P&C funding, fees for excursions and camps, international student fees, book clubs, school formals and parent contributions for certain programs - again every school is different.

"While the MySchool data also presents some information on our significant investment in school infrastructure, it does not tell the full story as it only represents capital assets that are registered in that calendar year.

"It does not reflect the school's total asset base and will fluctuate each year depending on the practical completion of individual capital projects or capital acquisitions."

Region's most funded schools

James Nash State High School: $48.6 million

Gympie State High School: $46.5 million

Gympie West State School: $21.2 million

Gympie South State School: $19.6 million

Victory College: $19.4 million

Tin Can Bay State School: $16.8 million

One Mile State School: $16.4 million

St Patrick's College: $15.4 million

Cooloola Christian College: $14.6 million

Jones Hill State School: $12.5 million

Region's least funded schools

Theebine State School: $978,581

Woolooga State School: $1.2 million

Gunalda State School: $1.7 million

Wolvi State School: $1.8 million

Dagun State School: $1 million

Widgee State School: $2.2 million

Kandanga State School: $2.4 million

Kia-Ora State School: $2.5 million

Amamoor State School: $2.6 million

Kin Kin State School: $2.8 million

Region's schools with the highest capital expenditure

Victory College: $5.9 million

Cooloola Christian College: $3.5 million

James Nash State High School: $3.1 million

St Patrick's College: $982,404

One Mile State School: $708,485

Gympie State High School: $435,296

St Patrick's Primary School: $363,857

Gympie Central State School: $330,010

Gympie West State School: $322,112

Gympie South State School: $201,385