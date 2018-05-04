REVEALED: What each Div 8 candidate thinks about the Rattler

GYMPIE Regional Council Division 8 by-election candidates Bob Fredman and Julie Walker yesterday clarified their positions on the controversial Rattler project after being called out by fellow candidate Tim Jerome.

READ MORE: New manager's salary more than the Rattler ever made (letter)

CLICK HERE: Mick Curran deserves to show ratepayers the NEW Rattler business plan

Mr Jerome submitted a letter to the editor demanding the other two candidates stop being politically correct, and make it clear where they stood on the controversial subject, which is now expected to have a final price tag in the vicinity of $17.5 million.

Peter Blashki, Mayor Mick Curran and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad visit the Rattler workshop. Tom Daunt

"With three days left until the election I believe it is important for the other two candidates in Division 8 by-election to publicly voice where they stand in regards to the Rattler,” Mr Jerome said.

"Would I have paid $17.5 million to get this project going?

"The answer is no.

"But the facts are we have, so we need to make it a goer. It's time to stop being politically correct with our answers and state what we think and where we stand.”

Tim Jerome: Would I have paid $17.5 million to get this project going? The answer is no. But the facts are we have, so we need to make it a goer. It's time to stop being politically correct with our answers and state what we think and where we stand. Scott Kovacevic

In response, Mr Fredman had this to say:

"What is spent is spent and I expect the Rattler will stand on its own two feet and cost the ratepayer nothing more.”

Bob Fredman: What is spent is spent and I expect the Rattler will stand on its own two feet and cost the ratepayer nothing more. Scott Kovacevic

Mrs Walker said:

"We can't put the genie back in the bottle and we need to have a point of difference to bring people to Gympie. But we need to tell people what's going on, we need to keep them informed, and we need to reign the spending in.”