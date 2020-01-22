Menu
A dingo walking along 75 mile beach on Fraser Island on a sunny day
REVEALED: Tourists behind latest dingo feedings on island

Carlie Walker
carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 5:00 PM
FURTHER details have been released regarding two incidents in which tourists were fined for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment a Science said the recent incidents on December 28 and January 16 had involved a male tourist and a female tourist.

The interactions were filmed by members of the public.

Each was fined $2135 as a result of their actions.

"The vision, taken at Orchid Beach and Waddy Point, was then provided to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers," she said.

"Reported interactions with dingoes have decreased by more than 16 per cent since the Queensland Government introduced the tough new penalties.

Residents and visitors to the island are reminded that joint patrols involving police and rangers from the QPWS are being conducted, and these may include covert operations where there is information received about inappropriate behaviour.

Visitors to the island have been reminded that rangers or police do not have to witness an incident for a resident or visitor to be fined.

During the holiday period, rangers, police and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation are increasing their patrols to promote dingo-safe activity.

Inappropriate behaviour ­towards dingo safety can be ­reported to dingo.ranger@des .qld.gov.au or by calling 07 4127 9150.

