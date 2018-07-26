Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Hay (Group G/Mgr. Sealink Fraser Island).
David Hay (Group G/Mgr. Sealink Fraser Island). Alistair Brightman
News

REVEALED: Tour company back driver in 'help a mate rescue'

Philippe Coquerand
by
26th Jul 2018 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE tour company involved in yesterday's incident at Fraser Island has come out in full support of its employee.

RELATED LINKS:

VIDEO: Watch stranded bus retrieved after major operation

This is why you don't drive on the beach at high tide

Family lucky not to lose bogged car on Fraser Island

General Manager of Fraser Explorer Tours, David Hay, said they're pleased the whole rescue operation was a success.

STRANDED: The Fraser Explorer Bus and the plane were bogged on Fraser Island yesterday.
STRANDED: The Fraser Explorer Bus and the plane were bogged on Fraser Island yesterday. Brogan Rhys

"The nature of operating a business in a place like Fraser Island is that when a "mate" is in trouble, you help them out,” Mr Hay said.

"This incident occurred when one of our tour guides came to the assistance of a plane on the beach, and his bus then became stuck in soft sand and the incoming tide.”

Mr Hay said he was proud of his employee.

"Fraser Island is a destination famous for adventure, sand driving, and the 'highway' along the eastern beach,” he said.

"Local operators on Fraser Island share a great sense of camaraderie and work in partnership to showcase this special piece of paradise to visitors from around the world.”

aircraft bogged bus fraser coast fraser explorer tours fraser island rescue mission statement
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Paradise found with this country escape

    Paradise found with this country escape

    News THIS modern contemporary home on five acres with views is located on the eastern side of Gympie just four minutes to town.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:30 PM
    UPDATE: Teen suffers minor injuries after crash

    UPDATE: Teen suffers minor injuries after crash

    Breaking EMERGENCY crews are on their way to a single vehicle crash.

    Gympie Police seek answers on two stolen trailers

    Gympie Police seek answers on two stolen trailers

    Crime The first trailer was stolen from Traveston, the second from Gympie.

    Teacher issues plea for the return of their school's giraffe

    Teacher issues plea for the return of their school's giraffe

    News A CONCERNED teacher has made a public plea for their school's.

    Local Partners