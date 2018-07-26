REVEALED: Tour company back driver in 'help a mate rescue'

THE tour company involved in yesterday's incident at Fraser Island has come out in full support of its employee.

RELATED LINKS:

VIDEO: Watch stranded bus retrieved after major operation

This is why you don't drive on the beach at high tide

Family lucky not to lose bogged car on Fraser Island

General Manager of Fraser Explorer Tours, David Hay, said they're pleased the whole rescue operation was a success.

STRANDED: The Fraser Explorer Bus and the plane were bogged on Fraser Island yesterday. Brogan Rhys

"The nature of operating a business in a place like Fraser Island is that when a "mate" is in trouble, you help them out,” Mr Hay said.

"This incident occurred when one of our tour guides came to the assistance of a plane on the beach, and his bus then became stuck in soft sand and the incoming tide.”

Mr Hay said he was proud of his employee.

"Fraser Island is a destination famous for adventure, sand driving, and the 'highway' along the eastern beach,” he said.

"Local operators on Fraser Island share a great sense of camaraderie and work in partnership to showcase this special piece of paradise to visitors from around the world.”