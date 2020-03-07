REVEALED: Top 5 worst speeds clocked on Gympie roads

Queensland Police Service figures have shed a damning light on the five worst speeders caught on local cameras through 2019.

A DRIVER clocked at a shocking 71km/h over the speed limit was one of the top five worst offenders caught on Gympie region roads last year, new police data has revealed.

Figures released to The Gympie Times courtesy of the Queensland Police Service shed a damning light on the five worst speeders caught on local cameras through 2019, with the worst booking stemming from a July 31 incident.

The newly installed combined red light-speed camera on the Bruce Highway-Monkland St intersection captured the offending driver at a whopping 131km/h in a 60km/h zone.

That camera caught another driver at 113km/h on December 20, 53km/h over the limit and ranking third in the top five.

A mobile speed camera site set up on the highway at Coles Creek clocked the second worst offender on April 14, travelling 167km/h in a 110km/h zone.

Another mobile unit in a 70km/h zone on the highway at Glanmire busted drivers going 119km/h and 118km/h, on April 6 and November 29 respectively.

The red light camera monitored 3,188,243 cars last year, with 10,256 speeding tickets and 508 red light notices issued as a result.

704,270 cars were monitored across mobile cameras set up in the Gympie area, resulting in another 7,207 speeding fines.

“One combined red-light speed camera site is operational at Wickham St, Gympie (at the intersection with Monkland St). There are also eighty mobile speed camera sites are currently active in the Gympie area,” a QPS spokesperson said.

“While most drivers observe safe speeds, it is concerning that these incidents persist.

“At present, there are no new fixed camera systems planned for in or around Gympie during 2020. Sites are identified through road crash data analysis which is undertaken by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

“The locations of speed cameras are based on strict criteria, including the area having a high crash risk, motorists commonly exceeding the speed limit in the area and where road workers, pedestrians or other road users are identified as being at risk.”

The spokesperson said mobile speed camera sites were “continually reviewed” for suitability by local Road Policing Units.

TMR has been contacted for comment relating to its road crash data analysis.