REVEALED: Tin Can Bay's biggest issues as decided by you

A lack of fishing spots, and a lack of fish in general, have some Tin Can Bay locals grumpy.

WATCH: Drone footage of Tin Can Bay : WATCH: Epic footage of Tin Can Bay overlooking Barnacles where dolphins are fed.

A LACK of fish and good places to throw a line in emerged as possibly the biggest issues on the minds of Tin Can Bay residents this week.

The Gympie Times took to the streets of Tin Can Bay, asking residents and business people what they thought the township's big issues were.

Long-term resident Arthur Jessop said Tin Can Bay was lacking a "drawcard” to encourage more visitors, pointing out the unsatisfactory conditions and provisions for non-commercial fisherman in a "fishing town”.

Young fisherman Conrad Kretschmer said what once was a hotspot for a good catch had dried up for anglers casting from the land, while numerous others questioned the lack of attractions for prospective tourists.

1. Jon McCarthy - Overgrown and unmaintained bushes down Emperor Street. They're supposed to burn it but they burn either side and leave that patch in the middle to be overrun with rodents and snakes. They've done both sides but never ours. They mow along the front nicely. This has been going on for eight years now. For two years (Councillor) Mark McDonald has been telling us it would be followed up but it never happens.

Jon McCarthy. Renee Albrecht

2. Arthur Jessop - There's nothing here for people to come to, we need activity. This is a fishing town, people come here to fish. We need a drawcard for more people to come here.

Arthur Jessop. Renee Albrecht

3. Henry Reynolds - The streetlights at Cooloola Cove turn-off. The light has been gone there for too long.

4. John McFarlane - Since we've been coming up here, fishing has been a non-event, there's no decent place to fish.

5. Carla Ashley - The road needs more overtaking lanes between Gympie and Goomboorian. There are not enough to deal with the traffic at the moment; if you get stuck behind a truck or a caravan there's no way around them.

6. Sai Mummadi - The Medical Centre we have here is not for adults, there is very little access, so it's not encouraging people to come to Tin Can Bay. Kids under five and seniors are the only people who get treated.

Sai Mummadi. Renee Albrecht

7. Cruize Thompson - There's nothing really here for us young people. We want a bit more to do here. Maybe a bigger skate park, the one we've got is tiny. There's heaps of land for them to use.

Cruize Thompson. Renee Albrecht

8. Murray Livingstone - I want the Army to come back and train here. It would give them a good place to train and they would spend money here. It would be good for them and good for us.

Murray Livingstone. Renee Albrecht

9. Sylvia Reibel - I think it's the most beautiful place on earth. It's God's little corner in my opinion.

Sylvia Reibel. Renee Albrecht

10. Raelene Browning - There's a real lack of takeaway options around here. A few more options would attract more tourists and bring a lot more activity.

Raelene Browning. Renee Albrecht

11. Bree Wohlsen - There's not enough being done to attract more tourists, but there's not much other than that.

Bree Wohlsen. Renee Albrecht

12. Lisa Lee - Unemployment's a real problem. There's nothing for kids to do here to stop them doing drugs and getting in trouble.

Lisa Lee. Renee Albrecht

13. Sandra Frogley - I don't like the idea of the new jetty at Norman Point. It's nice to just relax there, it's nice the way it is now.

Sandra Frogley. Renee Albrecht

14. Matt Parry - It's a hard one, probably that Tin Can Bay is pretty excluded. There should be more businesses here and more growth.

Matt Parry. Renee Albrecht

15. Sarah Nichols - We need more shops and stuff. A little bit more variety. Everything shuts so early here.

Sarah Nichols. Renee Albrecht

16. Ian Williams - The intersection at Cooloola Cove needs attention. There are too many accidents there all the time, something needs to be sorted out.

Ian Williams. Renee Albrecht

17. Conrad Kretschmer - There's no fishing, and nowhere to go and fish. There's plenty of places you used to be able to go, but it's overfished too often. You used to be able to get plenty, but nowhere near as much now.

Conrad Kretschmer. Renee Albrecht

18. Allan Morrison - There's no fish, there aren't enough.

Allan Morrison. Renee Albrecht

19. John Harsant - On the road to the dump there is no room for caravans and trailers to turn around.

John Harsant. Renee Albrecht

20. Pat Hogan - I don't think we do enough for the tourists, The pier is a good start.

Pat Hogan. Renee Albrecht

Catch Saturday's edition of The Gympie Times for insight from Barnacles Dolphin feeding Centre manager Les Dunstand and Dolphin feeding and marine environmental advocate Joe McLeod as their concerns regarding the proposed Norman Point Jetty project deepen.