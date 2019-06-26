REVEALED: These are the winners in Gympie council's budget

Roads and rubbish are the big winners in this year's budget.

ROADS, parks and waste services are the big winners with more than $50 million allocated in Gympie Regional Council's 2019/20 budget.

The funding, which includes operational and capital expenditure, forms the basis of the $135.8 million package endorsed at yesterday's meeting.

It includes a $31.8 million capital works program.

Roads and rubbish topped out with about $21 million in commitments each.

Roads are getting $21 million support in this year's budget. Matthew Newton

Included in this package is $8 million for road maintenance, $3.7 million for widening and $2 million on resurfacing.

The region's parks and sporting facilities will have more than $5 million spent on them, and libraries and cultural events are being funded to the tune of $3.7 million.

The biggest piece of the budget pie will come from rates, levies and charges, which are expected to bring in $72.8 million.

Another $15 million is to come from grants, subsidies, contributions and donations.

Mayor Mick Curran said the budget will deliver a $4.2 million positive result despite running at a $5 million operational loss.

Council staff have won a 2.8 per cent annual average pay rise. Craig Warhurst

Soaring animal control costs, council election costs and an average 2.8 per cent annual wage increase for staff across the next three years were key forces behind the deficit.

Cr Curran defended the pay increase as something staff were entitled to "like everyone else”.

The budget also delivered a small win for dump users, with clean timber to now be exempt from the State Government's new waste levy.

The new fees to dump clean timber are $3.10 per carload, $11.20 for a single axle trailer and $20.40 for a large trailer.