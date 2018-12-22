Menu
A 3D draft of what the new transit centre will look like.
Council News

REVEALED: The total cost of Gympie's Transit Centre

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Dec 2018 12:02 AM
GYMPIE'S new transit centre is going to carry a total price tag in excess of $4.3 million when completed, data from property data site Corelogic has revealed.

Although the main piece of the development is priced at $1.6 million, another $2.1 million has been spent over the past four years acquiring the land on which it is being built.

This includes $1.35million paid for the Telstra/Madill property in 2016 and the purchase of the business at the corner of Jaycee Way and River Rd for $660,000 in 2014.

Jaycee Way is going to be home to Gympie's Transit Centre in the next few years.
Cooloola Paint and Panel is the only business left to be bought. It was sold to its current owners for $720,000 in 2007 and it is understood negotiations are ongoing.

The final cost of the transit centre was at the heart of debate between Mayor Mick Curran and councillor Glen Hartwig at last week's Gympie Regional Council meeting.

A question by Cr Hartwig about the total cost was rebuffed by Cr Curran, who said revealing that amount in the meeting would breach council confidentiality.

An overhead plan of the transit centre.
"I can let you know that in committee,” he said.

Of the property already purchased, Cr Curran said the details of those deals were already publicly available.

The council has applied for Federal Government funding to cover 50 per cent of the $1.6million development cost.

If successful the centre needs to be built within three years and the council would be able to stretch that spend across those three budgets.

Gympie Times

