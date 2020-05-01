Revealed: The safest places from COVID-19 in Qld
QUEENSLAND has shown immense resilience to the pervasive and devastating global COVID-19 pandemic, with parts of the Sunshine State remaining totally untouched and recording no cases of coronavirus.
Today, the state recorded its second consecutive day of 0 new cases, prompting pleas from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to "not mess it up".
More than 40 Local Government Areas across Queensland have remained totally untouched by coronavirus.
Among them Mount Isa, Longreach and Murweh Shire - which includes outback gem, Charleville.
Aboriginal communities of Yarrabah, Aurukun and Doomadgee stand as safe havens, recording no cases of the virus.
Longreach, Central Highlands, Balonne are also COVID-19 free.
Of the 1,033 cases recorded in Queensland so far, less than 80 are currently active.
More than 40 of those cases are in the Brisbane area; 15 are in the Gold Coast.
Four active cases are listed in both Cairns and the Sunshine Coast.
Other active cases are scattered between Central Queensland, the Darling Downs, Mackay, Townsville, West Moreton and the Wide Bay.
Tomorrow, coronavirus restrictions will ease for the state, with non-essential travel permitted once again.
Despite the relaxed restrictions, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has urged Queenslanders not to slacken off.
"Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible," she said.
Queensland Government Areas with 0 recorded Coronavirus cases
Aurukun Shire Council
Balonne Shire Council
Banana Shire Council
Barcaldine Regional Council
Barcoo Shire Council
Blackall-Tambo Regional Council
Boulia Shire Council
Bulloo Shire Council
Burdekin Shire Council
Burke Shire Council
Carpentaria Shire Council
Central Highlands Regional Council
Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council
Cloncurry Shire Council
Cook Shire Council
Croydon Shire Council
Diamantina Shire Council
Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council
Etheridge Shire Council
Flinders Shire Council
Goondiwindi Regional Council
Hope Vale Aboriginal Shire Council
Isaac Regional Council
Kowanyama Aboriginal Shire Council
Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council
Longreach Regional Council
Mapoon Aboriginal Shire Council
Maranoa Regional Council
McKinlay Shire Council
Mornington Shire Council
Mount Isa City Council
Murweh Shire Council
Napranum Aboriginal Shire Council
Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council
Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council
Paroo Shire Council
Pormpuraaw Aboriginal Shire Council
Quilpie Shire Council
Richmond Shire Council
Torres Shire Council
Torres Strait Island Regional Council
Winton Shire Council
Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council
Wujal Wujal Aboriginal Shire Council
Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council
