REVEALED: The 'rising stars' of Gympie’s property market

Four Gympie region "suburbs" have been identified as "rising markets", with regional Queensland experiencing its strongest property performance in six years.

The latest Price Predictor Index Summer 2020-21, compiled by Hotspotting.com.au, found that four Gympie region suburbs were showing price growth "momentum" during the last quarter of 2020, with that momentum expected to continue.

Those "rising" suburbs were Cooloola Cove, Gympie, Southside and Tin Can Bay.

"We have identified 72 locations (across Queensland) with rising sales activity, a remarkable result in the year of the pandemic," the report said.

"Locations across the state are benefiting from the exodus to affordable lifestyle and/or the improvement in the resources sector.

"Vacancies are ultra low in most of these places."

Gympie has been experiencing record low vacancy rates of 2.5 per cent or tighter since 2016. In September 2019, it dropped to the tightest in Queensland, at 0.3 per cent, and has moved up only 0.1 per cent since then.

But a flurry of subdivisions and building activity occurring now in and around Gympie is hoped to loosen the market up this year.

More than 100 building approvals, including 38 new houses, went through council in December, the most of any December in five years.

The rising markets across Queensland are:

SUNSHINE COAST: Alexandra Headland, Palmwoods, Beerwah, Warana, Caloundra, Caloundra West, Mooloolaba, Eumundi, Maleny, Marcoola, Maroochydore, Mount Coolum, Wurtulla, Yandina

TOOWOOMBA: Centenary Heights, East Toowoomba, Glenvale, Highfields, Mount Lofty, Newtown, North Toowoomba, Wilsonton

GOLD COAST: Bonogin, Main Beach, Maudsland, Mermaid Waters, Nerang, Tugun, Upper Coomera

TOWNSVILLE: Aitkenvale, Annandale, Bushland Beach, Idalia, Kirwan, Mount Louisa

GLADSTONE: Agnes Waters, Boyne Island, Calliope, Kin Kora, New Auckland, South Gladstone

MACKAY: Andergrove, Blacks Beach, Bucasia, Ooralea, South Mackay, West Mackay

ROCKHAMPTON: Berserker, Gracemere, Lammermoor, Norman Gardens, Yeppoon

GYMPIE: Cooloola Cove, Gympie, Southside, Tin Can Bay

BUNDABERG: Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Burnett Heads

NOOSA: Cooroy, Sunshine Beach

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS: Blackwater, Emerald

FRASER COAST: Burrum Heads, Scarness

CAIRNS: Gordonvale

SOUTH BURNETT: Kingaroy

WHITSUNDAYS: Bowen

SOUTHERN DOWNS: Warwick

WESTERN DOWNS: Dalby

MOUNT ISA: Mount Isa

TABLELANDS: Mareeba

(Source: The Price Predictor Index Summer 2020/21, hotspotting.com.au)