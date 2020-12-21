REVEALED: The red hot property hot spots of Gympie region

Monkland recorded the region’s biggest jump in average house sale prices in the past year, up 16.7 per cent.

Gympie homeowners and sellers near the city centre struck their own gold mine this year, with four of the region’s five biggest property price rises recorded within 10 minutes of the CBD.

This expansion of the market helped push the average sale prices of the region’s homes up 3 per cent between September 2019 and September 2020, figures from online property hub CoreLogic reveal.

Gympie's best performing housing markets in 2020 were largely within a 10 minute drive of the CBD.

The biggest jump was at Monkland, where the median sale price of a house soared 16.7 per cent, from $248,500 to $290,000.

Chatsworth ran a close second with 12.9 per cent growth, pushing the medium prices from $385,000 to $435,000.

Third place on the region’s hottest market list went to the Southside. It experienced an 11.2 per cent rise, with sales prices hitting an average of $365,000, almost $40,000 more than what was being paid the year before.

House sale prices in the Mary Valley appeared to slump. Photo Lachie Millard

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by Cooloola Cove, where a 6.6 per cent price rise pushed prices to $320,000, and Gympie city where 4.8 per cent increase put prices in the $280,000 range.

Not all the housing market news was good across the region, though.

Gunalda’s average sales prices dropped from $276,000 to $250,000, a 9.4 per cent drop and the worst in the region.

At Kilkivan the news was only slightly better, with prices dropping 8.1 per cent from $220,000 to $202,500.

House prices at Imbil dropped 2 per cent over the past year. – Picture: Shane Zahner

Tin Can Bay’s prices likewise went down 5.2 per cent to sit in the $322,000 range, and Widgee and Imbil’s averages dropped by 3.3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

Imbil was not the only Mary Valley market to contract.

No sales data was available for September 2020, but in August, the average sale price at Kandanga was $302,500, down 9.7 per cent on the year.