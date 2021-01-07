Menu
The Target store in Gympie in Goldfield's Plaza will cease to be from next month when it reopens as a K Hub store.
News

REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie

Kristen Camp
7th Jan 2021 2:00 AM
It’s out with the old and in with the new as Gympie welcomes a new K Hub store to replace the Target in Goldfields Plaza.

Target will officially close its doors on February 6 and conversion works will start shortly after with a planned re-opening in late February.

A Kmart spokesperson said K Hub will offer the Kmart experience, just on a smaller scale.

“We’ve taken our most popular Kmart products across kids, home and clothing; and brought them to life in a new way,” the spokesperson said.

“A collection inspired for a smaller format store, with bigger convenience in mind.”

K Hub Gympie will be offering access to everyday items at the lowest possible price. Picture: Kmart Australia
Since Target Australia made the closure announcement in May, the spokesperson said 7 brand-new concept K hubs have already been converted from existing Target Country stores.

“The support we have received from regional communities so far has been overwhelming,” they said.

“We can’t wait to introduce the community of Gympie to our brand new concept K Hub store.”

K Hub customers will be able to shop online at Kmart and Target and click and collect the items in store with no additional shipping costs.

Stock in the already open Castlemaine K Hub. Picture: Kmart Australia
The stores will also offer click and collect for items off Catch.com.au, making K Hub a one-stop-shop.

Once the store opens, shoppers will be welcomed by some familiar faces as all the previous Target team members have been offered the opportunity to work at K Hub.

With over 50 K Hub stores in the pipeline, they will be popping up all over the country.

Kmart said they will have the opening date of the Gympie store and recruitment details soon.

