REVEALED: The mega-debt Gympie region owes to SPER

RESIDENTS across the Gympie region's postcodes have racked up a $9.29 million in debt owed to the State Penalty Enforcement Registry, Queensland Treasury data reveals.

As of March 31, 3440 people in the 4570 postcode owed $7.29 million, accumulated through more than 23,000 outstanding debts.

This was an average of $2119 per debtor and $308 per debt.

On our coastline the 4580 and 4581 postcodes had 464 people owing a total of $1.05 million.

Parking fines are also add to the amount owed. Warren Lynam

Towards Kilkivan and Goomeri in the 4600 and 4601 postcodes, $285,000 was owed.

The region's financial hole might sound large at face value, but it is a small drop in the state's outstanding SPER debt ocean of $1.1 billion.

It is also better than the amounts owed in the postcodes of Bundaberg ($13.35 million) and Hervey Bay ($10.73 million).

The debt owed by the Gympie region is up $60,000 on the past year, but a spokesman for the body said this was not simply a case of the region's debt getting worse.

Speed cameras. Iain Curry

"The data is purely a snapshot in time and will be affected by simple movements of people around the state through changing their address, payments made and new debts commenced,” he said.

"It does not show how many people received and/or paid debts in that period.”

He said the most common fines referred to the SPER were for "speeding, tolling, court debts, vehicle offences (uninsured or unregistered vehicles), parking and other driving offences (dangerous driving or driving without a seatbelt)”.

Speeding accounted for the highest amount of SPER debt.

Speeding is a big contributor to state-owed debt. Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

"It is important to know that SPER debts don't just go away and the consequences can be very serious,” he said.

"Enforcement action taken by SPER can include licence suspension, garnishing of bank accounts or wages, wheel-clamping and seizure of property.

"SPER is always willing to reach acceptable payment arrangements based on an individual's or company's circumstances and can take a tailored approach to an individual's entire debt history and circumstances.

"If you've got a SPER debt, the best thing you can do is call SPER on 1300 365 635.”