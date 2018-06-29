REVEALED: The man behind this mystery cage on the Southside

RIDING SOLO: Pete Weller is cleaning up the streets of Southside in Gympie and is calling for your help.

RIDING SOLO: Pete Weller is cleaning up the streets of Southside in Gympie and is calling for your help. Renee Albrecht

IT'S a great new initiative aimed at reducing waste in the Gympie region, with Pete Weller establishing a pick-up point for rubbish on the South-side.

Riding his push bike to work each morning, Mr Weller decided it was an excellent idea to create "Pedalin Pete's Pickup Point” after noticing the litter worsen.

"I've been riding 10km to work for the past 10 months and noticed a lot of rubbish thrown onto the street,” Mr Weller said.

"The rubbish was piling up and I'd bag them and take them to the dump.

"Once I've completed one section, I take the basket to another section and so forth.”

Petes pick up point is drawing in motorists on the Southside. Petes pick up point

Mr Weller isn't alone, with another walker taking part in the cause.

"Each morning I ride past the pick-up point and I see messages and there's several from 'Walkin Rob', who's been helping me a lot lately,” he said.

"On the basket we have a place where you can write notes and we've had some comments saying 'good work' and 'keep it up'.”

The problem is getting worse, Mr Weller believes, with people dumping Happy Meal boxes on the ground and, noticing this trend, decided to set up the pick-up points.

"You see rubbish everywhere in the car, imagine how much rubbish you see when you walk or ride,” he said.

"I've picked up eight garbage bags in less than three weeks.

Mr Weller believes those responsible could be the younger ones who just don't have the discipline to put their rubbish in the bins.

"I have children and I just want to be a better influence on them, so if I pick up the rubbish it shows them to lead by example,” he said.

"I think it's the younger people who's littering as I am constantly finding Hungry Jacks, Macca's, energy drinks, McFlurries and occasionally bourbon cans on the ground.”

Mr Weller said it would be great to see each person in the community pick up some rubbish.

"There's heaps of people walking around, it takes nothing to pick up the rubbish,” he said.

"I can't make a job of doing it all, if people had their own section you'd see a lot less rubbish around.”

The pick-up point has only been established this past month, with Mr Weller looking to ensure all sections are clean and tidy.

"It'd be nice to make the area clean without garbage dumped on the grounds,” he said.

The pick-up point is on the corner of Lawson and Groundwater Rds.