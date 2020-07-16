REVEALED: The Gympie suburb paying the highest rates

State Government data reveals Mary Valley residnets paid the highest rates bills on average in the region last year.

State Government data reveals Mary Valley residnets paid the highest rates bills on average in the region last year.

MARY Valley residents’ belief that their rates bills are the region’s highest has been confirmed by State Government data which reveals their average bill jumped 9.5 per cent last year.

Data from the local government comparison reports reveals the average general rate bill (without discount) in Imbil was $3220 in 2019-20, up from $2938 in 2018-19.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Mary Valley residents’ average rate bill went up almost 10 per cent last year. Photo Lachie Millard Words Peter Hall

The general rates portion alone cost an average of $1503.

This was up from $1204 in 2018-19 – a surge of 24 per cent, but in line with the 22 per cent increase in the average residential valuation in the Valley.

Tin Can Bay and coastal residents took the second largest hit with a 5 per cent increase; this pushed their bills from an average of $2939 to $3088.

However, the average valuation on the coast jumped 8.9 per cent (from $138,000 to $150,000), and the general rates component of their bills jumped by 10 per cent.

Southside residents recorded the second highest average bill thanks to a 2.5 per cent increase that took the average from $3018 to $3095.

The average bill at the Southside went up only 2.5 per cent, but it was still the second highest in Gympie.

However, Southside residents’ average general rates payment shifted 4 per cent, higher than the 2 per cent increase in valuations experienced in the same year.

Gympie residents received an 0.8 per cent increase in their rates bill (from an average of $2935 to $2961) and the general rates bill grew only 1.7 per cent, despite residential valuations in the city rising 14 per cent.

Kilkivan and western region residents actually caught a break – their average rates bill dropped 0.1 per cent, from $2921 to $2918.

This was in contrast to a 1.7 per cent rise in the lump sum they paid in general rates, and a whopping 66 per cent surge in residential valuations.

This was due to a drop in average charge for water.