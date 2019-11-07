Menu
REVEALED: The deadliest industry for workers in Australia

Tara Miko
7th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
THE deadliest industry to work in has been revealed in the latest Safe Work Australia report.

The report shows that in 2018, 144 people were fatally injured at work with 39 of those in Queensland.

The state's total equated to 1.6 per 100,000 workers, the second highest in the country behind the Northern Territory which had a rate of 2.2 per 100,000.

Nationwide, vehicle collisions were responsible for 31 oer cent of all deaths while the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry was statistically the most deadly with 37 fatalities in 2018.

It is the same industry in which Charleville abattoir worker Le Tu n Nha, also known as Jimmy Le, worked in when he was crushed while manually handling goat carcasses after a conveyor belt, which would normally feed them into a de-hairer, stopped working.

His death in July this year, however, is outside the scope of the report's dataset.

Safe Work Australia CEO Michelle Baxter said while it was encouraging the number and rate of worker fatalities had continued to decline in recent years, it was "not a cause for celebration".

"Every work-related fatality is a tragedy, and there's a lot more work to be done," she said.

Safety advocate and Maurice Blackburn associate Allison Grimley said it was the human cost of workplace incidents which were the most tragic.

"Sadly, poor safety practices seriously impact workers on a daily basis, often with tragic circumstances for individuals and their families," she said.

"The financial cost of work-related injuries and illnesses to the Australian economy is also staggering, currently standing at $61.8 billion."

