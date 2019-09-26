REVEALED: The best netballers in Gympie as voted by coaches

NETBALL: Gympie Netball has expanded over the past few years with a few rising stars and young guns dominating the court.

After another successful winter season, The Gympie Times asked the region's netball coaches this week who they thought really stood out this year and why.

The only rule was coaches could not nominate players from their own teams.

Colleen Miller. Renee Albrecht

Colleen Miller president, B-grade Thunder and under-13 rep coach:

Best Player - Matilda Gook (A-grade senior team Apparently). "She played both A-grade junior's and A-grade seniors this season as well as being part of the under-14 rep side”.

Matt Bekker A-grade Storm coach:

Best Player - Lee Cleary (centre for A-grade junior team Flares). "She is fair, fast, talented and a confident leader on the court. An excellent role model for junior players.”

Rookie of the Year - Nattaya Hammond (defence for B-grade junior team Fizzers). "Her confidence built every week this season and then she matched it with some of the best at the state age comp in Brisbane.”

Most Improved - Katana McCook (centre for B-grade junior team Allstar Smiles). "A great young talent that worked to bring together a new team and led by example. She finished the season playing her best game in the grand final.”

Gina Moore E-grade CCC Sparklers and CCC Stars coach:

Best Player - Julia Moore (A-grade junior team Oakvale Fusion). "Julia's confidence grew so much this past season and her ability to read the play and position herself where she needed to be contributed greatly to the success of the team. Great team player to watch on court.”

Netball Grand Final Winners E Grade Junior Federal Fevers - (Back) Jaz McHutchison, Dahlia Kerr-Scott, Stacey Thompson (Coach), Sianna Thompson, Hannah Tidyman. (Front) Alex Swann, Niah Murphy, Kalla Bruce, Hannah Davey. LEEROY TODD

Rookie of the Year - Kiera Absalom (A-grade junior team Oakvale Fusion). "Kiera's first year in the Gympie Club and she played A-grade for the junior division. She worked hard and really fit into her team quickly as if she had been playing with them for years. So great to see Kiera grow from strength to strength this year.”

Most Improved - Hayley Miller (A-grade junior team Oakvale Fusion). "Hayley's shooting skills improved incredibly this year. It was so great to watch her grow in her skills so much from the beginning of the season to the end.”

Netball - Oakvale Fusion vs Pandas - Hayley Miller From Fusion Leeroy Todd

Stacey Thompson C-grade Blaze coach:

Best Player - Nadine Holt (B-grade senior team Mayhem). "Nadine is a versatile player who can play any position successfully.”

Most Improved - Leah Panetta (B-grade junior team Thunder). "Leah always does her best and always encourages other to do their best.”

Rookie of the Year - Tracey Brown (B-grade senior team Mayhem). "Tracey was always willing to learn and try new things to improve.”

Marni Robertson E-grade Victory Squirts coach:

Best Player - Jaydee Marschke (B-grade junior team Thunder). "Amazing shooter and very confident in the shooting circle, her partner in the circle with her was so confident and amazing to watch.”

Jaydee Marschke tries to pass through defender Jodie Hall. Donna Jones

Kathy Kunst (B-grade senior team Priceline). "She is just amazing to watch around the court. She knows where to go and where to be, she is always just there and she is always encouraging and helping other players on court on opposite teams and her own.”

Netball - Priceline vs Brumbies Blazers - Kathy Kunst from Priceline Leeroy Todd

Most Improved - Zoe Kingsley (D-grade junior team Victory Sparks). "This is her second year of netball and picked up shooting and defence so well. She has started to understand space on court and were to be to assist her team, continually wanting to improve her game by asking questions of coaches and older players.”

Natasha Vandermeer (B-grade senior team Priceline). "She took GK role this year I believe and working with Riley (Spring) in defence was impressive.”

Netball - Priceline vs Brumbies Blazers - Riley Spring from Priceline Leeroy Todd

Rookie of the Year - Riley Spring (B-grade senior team Priceline). "She played in the senior competition for the first time in B-grade in goal defence position.”

Amy Stuart (B-grade junior team Victory Fire). "First ever season playing netball, she has always done athletics, no real team sports. She took on goal defence/goal keeper and just wanted to know more and continually asked questions of her coach on how to improve and she did. Amy watched other teams and players to learn the position. She will be a great player next season.”