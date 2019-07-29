REVEALED: The best employee in the Gympie region

THE title of Gympie's Best Employee was hotly contested online, with 34 nominations across every occupation from hospitality, to glaziers and everything in between.

However, the winner, with 11 per cent of the vote, was Nikki Morris from the Happy Yak Cafe in the Gympie CBD.

Both Ms Morris and her co-worker Olivia Burke were nominated by their employer, Kylie Elliot.

Nikki Morris wins the title of Gympie's Best Employee for 2019. Congratulations Nikki! Donna Jones

"I'm lucky enough to have two awesome employees. These two ladies go above and beyond every single day. They always do their best and really care about our business,” Mrs Elliot said when nominating the women.

Ms Burke came a respectable third in the polling, receiving seven per cent of the vote.

In second place was Sandra Lowe from A2Z Appliance Servicing with eight per cent of the vote.

Kylie Elliott from the Happy Yak withe the 2019 Best Employee award winner Nikki Morris. Donna Jones

Ms Morris said she believed the secrets to her success were a number of factors, one of those being that she and her co-workers enjoyed their jobs.

"Kylie and Phil, they've great and we have fun and they've become like my family,” Ms Morris said.

She said this close relationship rubs off when she is dealing with customers.

"Our customers can see we are having fun and enjoy what we do. Most of our customers are amazing and we have a really good relationship with our regulars,” she said.

She also said having a good product is some thing that makes her job that much easier.

"We've got amazing fresh food,”she said.

Her advice to other workers in the hospitality or service industry is to try and always have a smile, regardless of what outside influences are occurring in life.

"And try to enjoy what you do,” she said.

Best Employee

Poll Results

1. Nikki Morris (Happy Yak) - 11%

2. Sandra Lowe (A2Z Appliance Testing) - 8%

3. Olivia Burke (Happy Yak) - 7%

4. Braydon Simpson (PC Place) - 6%

4. Michelle Gadd (Gympie Vet Services) - 6%

5. Shay Bartholomew (Toucan Coffee) - 5%

5. Tracey Roach (Gympie RSL) - 5%

5. Emily Moxey (Everything Dogz) - 5%

6. Sean Bergman (Malouf Plumbing) - 4%

6. Jemma Lee (Tenacious Digital) - 4%

6. Geoff Turner (We Clean Air Cons) - 4%