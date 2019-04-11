REVEALED: The 8 Gympie region bridges of most concern

DANGEROUS: Woolooga's notorious Running Creek bridge is one of eight spans in the region labelled as "high priority” for replacement in a draft Wide Bay Burnett Transport Plan.

DANGEROUS: Woolooga's notorious Running Creek bridge is one of eight spans in the region labelled as "high priority” for replacement in a draft Wide Bay Burnett Transport Plan. Sharon Turner

DRIVERS who use Brooweena Woolooga Rd have reason to hope - the notorious Running Creek bridge has been flagged as a "high priority” for replacement.

It is one of eight bridges in the region which have been set down for a closer look as part of the development of a Wide Bay Burnett Regional Transport Plan.

The draft plan lists Running Creek bridge as a "committed project”, but The Gympie Times has not yet been able to confirm with Transport and Main Roads that this is correct.

Another crash at the Running Creek Bridge.

Eel Creek bridge (Gympie-Woolooga Rd), Chinaman Creek bridge (Kenilworth-Skyring Creek Rd), Coonoon Gibber Creek bridge (Tuchekoi Rd), Godfried Creek and Coppermine Creek bridges (Kilkivan-Tansey Rd) and Yabba Creek Anabranches one and two (Yabba Creek Rd) also made the list.

However, the "high priority” tag does not mean upgrades to these spans are guaranteed.

"These bridges have been identified for future investigation for upgrade,” a TMR spokesman said.

Chinaman Creek Bridge on Kenilworth-Skyring Creek Rd is a "high priority”. Philippe Coquerand

"Any future funding of the transport network will be subject to competing statewide priorities.”

He said the drafts were part of a wider commitment across the state to establish "a single integrated transport network accessible to everyone”.

"We are collaborating with local government to identify priorities for development of the regional transport network over the next 15 years,” he said.

Phil Stanford, Steve Turner, Sean Barrett, Nevile and Joy Turner, Sharon Turner have been calling for upgrades to the Running Creek Bridge for years. Renee Albrecht

Residents near Running Creek bridge have been calling for improved safety on the stretch for a number of years.

It has been the site of numerous crashes, including two within one night in 2016.

Police said at the time the second crash could have resulted in a double fatality if the car had rolled off the bridge.