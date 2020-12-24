REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in 2020

More than $24 million dollars was spent across the region’s 10 richest property deals this year.

A global pandemic was not enough to keep Gympie’s property market down with the region’s 10 most richest property sales selling for more than $24 million combined.

Farming and commercial properties were the big shakers with most of the sales closed between March and July.

These are the 10 highest deals closed this year according to CoreLogic.

4553 Brooweena-Woolooga Rd, Woolooga, $3.83 million

455 Brooweena Woolooga Rd

This 1009ha cattle farm pulled in the highest price in the region when it sold on March 12 to Riversleigh Pastoral.

1520 Old Bruce Highway, Kybong, $3.25 million

1520 Old Bruce Highway, Kybong

The farm once owned by Gympie real estate and farming stalwarts Margaret and John Cochrane was sold in March this year.

Mackay-based company Beale and Kid Holdings are the new owners; the company was originally formed for motorsports company before a name change in February.

5 Old Murgon Gayndah Rd, Booubyjan, $3.025 million

5 Old Murgon Rd, Boobuyjan

The third farm on the list, this 470ha property in the region’s far western reaches was taken over by Gemma and Danny Van Itallie, who moved from Biloela.

The farm is zoned for grain growing and cattle fattening and breeding.

1496 Wide Bay Highway, Lower Wonga, $2.75 million

Another farm on the list, but unlikely to remain called that that for long.

This property was bought by Victorian-based company Lightsource, which is building a solar farm at Woolooga.

Part of the plans for Lightsource’s solar farm development.

The company bought it from Delma and Gordon Collard for $2.7 million, with the sale going through in late September.

3-5 Laurenceson Rd, Glanmire, $2.75 million

3-5 Laurenceson Rd, Glanmire

The first commercial property to crack the list, the old Hiway1 truck centre business owned by the Jurrs family sold in March for $2.75 million.

The 6708sq m light industrial property was taken over by Russel Corbet and Sherie Phillips, and sits in the heart of an area about to undergo a major facelift with long time Gympie car dealers Madills being given approval to redevelop and move to the land opposite.

578 Beenham Valley Rd, Beenaam Valley, $1.95 million

578 Beenham Valley Rd, Beenaam Valley

This picturesque farm once owned by the Qually family was bought by Jodie and Laine Keough in February.

The 127ha tropical fruits and cattle farm is divided into 31 paddocks and boasts 9 permanent dams, seasonal creeks and a house.

277 Brisbane Rd, Monkland, $1.925 million

277 Brisbane Rd, Monkland

West Australian-based Fourteen Stars Investments made a splash this year when it bought a tenanted Monkland car wash for almost $2 million in June.

The property is nestled among several major Gympie businesses including Mitre 10 and PetStock, and backs onto a Caltex service station on the Bruce Highway.

56 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie, $1.8 million

56 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie

The home of Polleys Coaches changed hands in September.

The 1.13ha property features a large hardstand area, parking, offices and a heavy vehicle mechanic workshop.

5 Smith St, Glanmire, $1.732 million

5 Smith St, Glanmire

This 1.4ha industrial block was bought for $1.7 million by 37-year-old Gympie company Grandmead, which has owned the property next door for a decade.

1 Currambine Ave, Gympie, $1.7 million

1 Currambine Ave, Gympie

This block of flats behind Gympie’s soccer fields and One Mile Oval sold in November for $1.7 million.

The property includes 12 townhouses built on 0.6ha of land with a communal barbeque and car ports.