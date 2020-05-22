REVEALED: Stunning features of 76-storey supertower

THE Gold Coast's newest supertower is set to boast the city's loftiest accommodation.

Meriton boss "high-rise" Harry Triguboff has revealed his new 76-storey supertower Ocean will have the Glitter Strip's highest apartments, which will sit at a whopping 243m above ground, nearly 20m above those in Sunland's Q1

Q1's presidential penthouse is at 224m, below the two-level observation deck and 78m spire.

Artist impressions of Meriton's Ocean Supertower in Surfers Paradise.

Mr Triguboff, 87, said that while the Surfers Paradise tower was his "possible finale" on the Gold Coast, he had not planned for it to take the lead in unit height.

"That's just the way the project has evolved," he said.

"The deeper we got into how to capitalise on a gem of a site and the stupendous views on offer, the taller Ocean became and the enthusiasm within Meriton grew.

"It's exciting to think that apartments in our 76-floor tower will be the height kings.

The ground floor pool and beach club.

"I guess that after developing 20 towers in the city, that will be seen as quite a legacy."

Construction of the tower began more than a year ago and has now reached the 20th storey.

It is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

The first occupants are set to begin moving in late next year to the residential levels, which will run from levels 34 to 57.

These levels will have 238 units, 102 of which have already been sold.

The lower 33 floors will feature a Meriton Suites hotel and exclusive beach club.

Inside one of Ocean’s top units.

Ocean's top level will featured two "super penthouses", with the largest priced at around $10 million and covering 808 sqm.

Its features include a cinema room, bar and games room.

The second, slightly smaller at 650 sqm, will be valued at $7.5m

The tower’s ground level on The Esplanade.

Both penthouses will have rooftop terraces and access to a private 10m by 3m rooftop pool.

Meriton sales direction James Sialepis said the pool would possibly be the highest in Australia.

"We're not marketing the penthouses or the higher floors yet but that hasn't stopped people stepping forward and registering their interest," he said.

The two floors below the super penthouses will featured eight "sub penthouses" which will be valued at between $2.3m and $3.5m each.

Meriton bought the site for $58 million and demolished the existing 22-storey tower to make way for Ocean.

Originally published as REVEALED: Stunning features of 76-storey Triguboff tower