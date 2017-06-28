REVEALED: Sneak peek at today's budget

Gympie Regional Council will vote to adopt the 2017/18 budget today.

MOST Gympie region ratepayers can expect a rate rise of no more than 2.1% when Gympie Regional Council brings down its 2017-18 budget this morning.

The mooted increase is in line with CPI and similar to the one in the 2016-17 budget that brought in a 2.1% rise for most property owners.

Along with the rates, funding is also allocated for rural roads, other infrastructure and recreation.

Expenditures proposed in the budget include $775,000 for the management of the region's aquatic facilities, $995,000 for a safety and amenities upgrade of the Civic Centre and $150,000 in cash contribution and $40,000 in-kind assistance for the Gympie Muster.

The G150 Gympie sesquicentenary celebrations have $75,000 set aside for them.

Roads and footpaths and drains will get a boost, with $15 million (including grant funding) set aside for upgrades.

Anderleigh Rd, Tagigan Rd and Coonoongibber Rd ($2.2 million), East Deep Creek Rd ($1.9 million for rehabilitation) and North Deep Creek Rd ($572,000 for widening) will all benefit.

Overall, the budget looks to have a surplus of $2.7million.

It also includes a $44.5million capital program, $3.5million lower than last year.

Progress towards the creation of a Rattler RV parking project is also in the budget, with $1.1million set aside "subject to external funding”.

Also included in the budget is a rural fire brigade levy of $25 per rates notice.

According to the report to be tabled this morning, $20 of each levy will be returned to the brigade which serves the property it was collected from.

The remaining $5 will be pooled, to be distributed under the advice of the Gympie Regional Council rural fire brigade finance committee.

The owners of Sunshine Coast Quarries will also be levied $139,925 for the maintenance of Moy Pocket Rd.

It remains unknown whether waste facility gate fees will be introduced in the budget.