REVEALED: Sneak peek at today's budget

MOST Gympie region ratepayers can expect a rate rise of no more than 2.1% when Gympie Regional Council brings down its 2017-18 budget this morning.
The mooted increase is in line with CPI and similar to the one in the 2016-17 budget that brought in a 2.1% rise for most property owners.
Along with the rates, funding is also allocated for rural roads, other infrastructure and recreation.
Expenditures proposed in the budget include $775,000 for the management of the region's aquatic facilities, $995,000 for a safety and amenities upgrade of the Civic Centre and $150,000 in cash contribution and $40,000 in-kind assistance for the Gympie Muster.
The G150 Gympie sesquicentenary celebrations have $75,000 set aside for them.
Roads and footpaths and drains will get a boost, with $15 million (including grant funding) set aside for upgrades.
Anderleigh Rd, Tagigan Rd and Coonoongibber Rd ($2.2 million), East Deep Creek Rd ($1.9 million for rehabilitation) and North Deep Creek Rd ($572,000 for widening) will all benefit.
Overall, the budget looks to have a surplus of $2.7million.
It also includes a $44.5million capital program, $3.5million lower than last year.
Progress towards the creation of a Rattler RV parking project is also in the budget, with $1.1million set aside "subject to external funding”.
Also included in the budget is a rural fire brigade levy of $25 per rates notice.
According to the report to be tabled this morning, $20 of each levy will be returned to the brigade which serves the property it was collected from.
The remaining $5 will be pooled, to be distributed under the advice of the Gympie Regional Council rural fire brigade finance committee.
The owners of Sunshine Coast Quarries will also be levied $139,925 for the maintenance of Moy Pocket Rd.
It remains unknown whether waste facility gate fees will be introduced in the budget.