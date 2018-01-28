REVEALED: Queensland towns with the worst animal cruelty

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Odyssey is believed to have been hung by his neck and left to die before breaking his leg in an attempt to free himself. Animal cruelty cases reported in Queensland last year rose to more than 18,400.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

IT IS very disturbing to see that the number of animal cruelty incidents in Queensland has escalated again, with Caboolture, Deception Bay and Eagleby being declared the worst hot spots by the RSPCA. Cruelty complaints rose to 18,414 in 2017 and included cases involving neglect as well as beating or wounding of animals.

Animal abusers are cowards. Because animals cannot report abuse and can do little to fight back, they're often used as "practice” victims by violent people.

Research in psychology and criminology shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals often go on to commit violent acts against their fellow humans.

A study by Dr John Clarke, a lecturer in psychology at the University of Sydney and consultant to the New South Wales Police Force, demonstrated, using police data, that 61.5 per cent of convicted animal abuse offenders had also committed an assault and 17 per cent were guilty of sexual abuse.

Most disturbingly, animal abuse was a better predictor of sexual assault than previous convictions for homicide, arson, or firearms offences. Only 1 per cent of cruelty-to-animals offenders had no other convictions at all.

The world's most notorious serial killers - including Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader, and Albert DeSalvo, better known as the Boston Strangler - have long, documented histories of harming animals. In Australia, murderers such as Paul Denyer, John Travers, and Ivan Milat tortured and killed non-humans before turning to human victims.

Cruelty to animals in Queensland carries a penalty of up to $235,600 or seven years' imprisonment under the Criminal Code and Animal Care and Protection Act. These penalties need to be applied rigorously by the criminal justice system. Cruelty to animals must be taken seriously for the sake of animals and humans alike. If you suspect someone of abusing an animal, report it to authorities right away, for the safety of the entire community.

Desmond Bellamy,

Special Projects Coordinator

PETA Australia

Smithfield St a waste of money

I LIKE what Lucie Ritchie said (The Gympie Times, January 24).

This council has over-stepped the mark in spending nearly $3 million on Smithfield Street.

They could have left it as it was and there would have been no dump fees.

That money could have built some accommodation for the homeless or been given to Little Haven.

It is the most stupid waste of ratepayer's money I have seen in over 80 years of my life.

Graham Proctor,

Gympie

Too much reliance on overseas fuels

RECENTLY, newly appointed (replacement) Liberal Party Senator Jim Molan, a retired Army Major-General, spoke of Australia's defence situation. Amongst his warnings was our too little spoken of reliance on overseas fuels, which, if our supply was blocked, could see us stuffed in about three weeks. This is nothing new but is rarely mentioned and isn't being addressed.

This week an idea was floated about Australia entering the electric vehicle industry, an idea which was jumped on with gusto by climate change deniers still lurking in the dark right wing corners of the Liberal Party, who mocked and attempted to kill the idea before it even got discussed.

We're one of the most fuel reliant countries on earth. The truckies are right, if they stop we stop.

If there's the slightest chance of us facing a fuel shortage, which international chaos suggests we one day might, surely any move to electrifying our general vehicle fleet can only help keep our essential services and military going for longer in such an event.

There's also the situation that most of the world is rapidly accepting electric vehicles and being a tiny RH drive market as electric vehicles are made in volume the number and our choices of conventionally powered things can only reduce.

It's hard to see Australia ever becoming fully electric. We may end up using technologies which haven't seen the light of day yet. What we need to recognise is that in the greater vehicle market we're too small to dictate, we don't make cars and like with fuel will be at the mercy of other countries to supply whatever they can, or decide to, supply.

We need to be engaged in developing changes if we're going to have a say in what we need, the alternative isn't pretty.

I guess the right wing of our government's too busy looking further right and jerking the strings of the more progressive amongst them to join such simple dots, or are they being deliberate vandals to our long term interests for their own political purposes, or purposes of their 'mates'?

Whatever the reasons they're holding us back and if they're leading us at all it's in a wrong direction.

Living in a right wing electorate I genuinely wonder why we keep supporting those so willing to set us down the wrong side of history, on this and many other issues.

Seems it's resistance to inevitable change and wishing to live in the past but isn't that what Hanson's headless chooks are for? If we don't vote for them don't we deserve better?

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

WE NEED A PUBLIC INQUIRY INTO VOLUNTARY EUTHANASIA

THE reactions of political leaders to suggestions of law reform in the area of voluntary euthanasia show how important it is for Queenslanders to voice their views to their local MPs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has not ruled out examining reforms - just not right now - and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has expressed her personal position - not her party's position - against change.

Her comment underlines the crucial point that if law reforms are to occur they will happen after a conscience vote by our individual 93 state MPs and not by a vote on party lines.

This is not a party political issue, it is not a government-versus-opposition issue, but a matter of widespread community concern and interest needing the deepest consideration and decision by all 93 MPs in our parliament regardless of party label.

The starting point must be a public inquiry by our State Parliament to canvass all views and expert evidence.

This inquiry should start now.

An inquiry would accommodate the Premier's desire to first see Victoria's new laws at work, as those laws would naturally be examined in detail by any inquiry.

While good palliative care can work for most people, there will always be others it cannot help. They should have the choice of a good death, and not experience a bad death with intolerable suffering and pain.

We should not continue to force people to take things into their own hands because of a lack of law reform that would give them a lawful and dignified death in a strictly regulated environment.

The former Lord Mayor of Brisbane, the late Clem Jones, took this view and wanted everyone to have the choice of a good death, which is why the Clem Jones Group is backing moves for change - beginning with a parliamentary inquiry.

We have seen law reforms in Victoria and the WA Parliament is holding an inquiry. So why not the Queensland Parliament where the issue has never really been debated at all?

It needs to happen, but it will only happen if Queenslanders tell their MPs they want it to happen.

David Muir

Chair

Clem Jones Trust