REVEALED: Opening date, hours of Gympie Coffee Club

An artist impression of new Coffee Club cafe opening in Gympie Central Shopping Centre. Contributed

CONSTRUCTION is underway on the hotly-anticipated Coffee Club that is on track to open in Gympie's Central Shopping Centre on August 8.

Work began at the start of the month to transform the space, which was formerly the Central Medical Centre rooms, into Gympie's newest cafe complete with alfresco dining.

The cafe-franchise will seat 131 customers in store, with the capacity to seat 20 more outside.

A detailed plan of new Coffee Club cafe opening in Gympie central Shopping Centre. Frances Klein

The store's franchisee Nick Kumar, who has operated The Coffee Club's Coolum store for more than seven years, had been searching for the perfect location for a second café.

"Gympie is a great regional community in Queensland.

"There is nothing like The Coffee Club in Gympie and I am really excited to bring our menu, quality of service and brand to the town,” Mr Kumar said.

Operating hours have been nailed down and will mostly align with the shopping centre's - open from 8am daily, including Sundays (an hour ahead of many retailers) and closing at 5.30pm on weekdays.

But keen coffee-lovers will be able to get their fix until about 7 or 8pm on Thursday nights, Mr Kumar said.

"We are also in talks with Gympie Central about extending opening hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in the future, as we offer an extensive range of menu items that are perfect

for dinner and evening dining,” Mr Kumar said.

Nick Kumar Gympie franchisee The Coffee Club

The store will be positioned at the end of the food court near the new indoor play area at the shopping centre.

The first Coffee Club store was opened at Eagle Street Pier in Brisbane in late 1989 by friends Emmanuel Kokoris and Emmanuel Drivas.

They sought to fill the void after finding there was nowhere to get a late night cuppa in their area.

The Coffee Club became a franchise in 1994.