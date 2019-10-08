REVEALED: Officer in shocking coast crash was from Gympie

SERIOUS CRASH: An Acting Snr Sgt for the Gympie Road Policing Unit received minor head injuries in a serious crash on the Sunshine Coast at the weekend.

SERIOUS CRASH: An Acting Snr Sgt for the Gympie Road Policing Unit received minor head injuries in a serious crash on the Sunshine Coast at the weekend. 7NEWS SUNSHINE COAST

A GYMPIE policeman is counting his blessings after a serious crash near the Black Mountains on Saturday afternoon.

The Acting Sergeant from Gympie Road Policing Unit was travelling along Cudgerie Drive when the car he was driving took an unexpected detour.

The badly damaged police car near Cooroy. 7NEWS SUNSHINE COAST

The patrol car mounted a roundabout, speared through a front yard, then flipped. The impact triggered the cars airbags but didn't disable the lights,” 7News Sunshine Coast reported.

"A nearby resident pulled the officer from the wreckage and he suffered minor head injuries,” the report said.

Senior Sergeant for the Nambour Road Policing Unit Shane Panoho said the officer is being well looked after.

"We hope that he will be back at work shortly,” Snr Sgt Panoho said.

The police patrol car was involved in a crash over the weekend. 7NEWS SUNSHINE COAST

The policeman has returned home and is expected to start work next week.

"Obviously we'd be seeking the assistance of any road users that were in the immediate area around this time that may have dashcam footage of our vehicle,” he told 7News Sunshine Coast.

Witnesses said they saw a motorcycle flying up the street, moments before the crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the officer was not in pursuit.

The intersection where the crash occurred. 7NEWS SUNSHINE COAST

"...was not in pursuit but had attempted to intercept a trail bike motorcycle carrying two riders,” the spokesman said.

"We are pleased the officer and no other person was seriously injured.”

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the crash.