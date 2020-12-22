Menu
Basil Bay, Keswick Island.
People and Places

Revealed: Next steps in Keswick Island saga

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
Things could be looking up for embattled Keswick Island residents who claim a Chinese developer is restricting access to their homes.

Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy staff met with the residents during a private meeting on Thursday to discuss concerns over head lease owner China Bloom.

The long-running conflict between the residents and China Bloom has made world headlines in recent weeks.

It is understood residents raised several issues with department staff during the meeting, including access to the original boat ramp on the island, commercial flights to and from the island, access to national parks and the use of Airbnb's.

A welcome sign on Keswick Island. Picture: Belinda McMahon/Stormybeachbelle
A Keswick Island resident, who asked not to be named, said the group came away from the meeting with "one or two small wins".

"At least this time there were some outcomes, which is much better than we have had in the past," the resident said.

"(The residents) came away from that meeting feeling much more positive than in the past."

The Daily Mercury contacted China Bloom and Natural Resources Minister Scott Stewart for comment.

It is understood department staff will continue to work with the residents and hold further meetings in the new year.

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm has vowed to ensure all parties uphold their responsibilities on the island.

"I'll be watching that very closely and advocating to ensure that occurs," Ms Camm said.

"All parties need to stick to their responsibilities and their accountabilities under those agreements and if that is not upheld, there needs to be serious ramifications for that.

"And ultimately with the State Government, the buck stops with them."

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
A protest that was set to occur on the island on Australia Day has since been axed, with organiser Deb Lawson confirming the news on Facebook.

A group of Mackay boaties will be having their own barbecue protest on the island for Australia Day.

