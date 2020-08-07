REVEALED: Next step in plan to resurrect Gympie gold mine

Private resource company Aurum Pacific’s plan to reopen GYmnpie’s historic Goldfields mine is expected to be scrutinsed by the council by no later than September’s meeting. (Pictured - Aurum Pacific’s Scott Dodd and Adrian Thirtle). Pic Luke Marsden

Private resource company Aurum Pacific’s plan to reopen GYmnpie’s historic Goldfields mine is expected to be scrutinsed by the council by no later than September’s meeting. (Pictured - Aurum Pacific’s Scott Dodd and Adrian Thirtle). Pic Luke Marsden

GOLD mining could soon be Gympie’s calling card once more, with the council about to explore the first step in trying to bring the old Goldfields mine back to life.

The mine and its possible resurrection - it was shut down in 2008, became a political football at the March council election.

International resource company Aurum Pacific’s director Scott Dodd said the company had made several overtures for support from the council since 2017, but had received little assistance.

Mayor Glen Hartwig, who was critical of how communication between Aurum and the council had unfolded, said the intention was for the question of support will be put to councillors by no later than September’s general meeting.

The company’s plan became a poltical football at the March council election amid claims previous overtures to the council since 2017 met with little assistance.

“We will have a motion come to council requesting the State Government lift the URA (Urban Restricted Areas policy),” Mr Hartwig said.

If that passes, the next step would be to “work with the relevant state departments to try to facilitate that”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

With the ball in the State’s court, the question would then be how palatable the topic of mining would be, given the concerns and possible impact the controversial Adani coal mine had at the Federal election.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says there is a big difference between gold and coal and if any proposal about the mine was passed by the council, he hopes it will considered in other corners at face value.

Mr Hartwig hoped any proposal for Gympie’s mine would be taken at face value.

“I believe they will do what they feel is in their best interests,” he said.

“I think there’s a big difference between gold and coal.

“Anyone who uses a mobile phone, anyone who wears any jewellery requires gold and you’ve got to compare apples with apples.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“Coal is probably on the nose from a social perspective, but is gold? Certainly not.

“That mine has been in operation for around 150 years; there have been no enviornmental issues that have resulted from it and it’s a very different kettle of fish compared to coal.

“If it gets off the ground it will mean high paying, consistent work for probably the next 20 years.

“As someone that has benefited from a job in that mine it was a great place to work, a wonderful atmosphere and I still have friends from when I worked there.”