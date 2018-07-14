REVEALED: Next 5 dirt roads to be graded in Gympie region

COUNTRY roads continue to draw plenty of fire from rural ratepayers, and Gympie Regional Council yesterday revealed the dirt roads that had top priority to get maintenance.

COUNTRY roads continue to draw plenty of fire from rural ratepayers, and Gympie Regional Council yesterday revealed the dirt roads that had top priority to get maintenance.

The highest priority unsealed roads for grading in the next two weeks are:

Firewheel Road

Hill Road

Neuendorf Road

Coppermine Creek Road

Amamoor Creek Road

Council's unsealed road network is inspected on a regular basis, a council spokesman said yesterday.

"Priority is given to roads that are identified as having defects that affect road safety,” he said.

"However, the majority of unsealed road grading is to improve amenity. These roads are prioritised on the amount of a road that has corrugations, potholes scouring etcera, and the traffic volume.”

Council's plant resources mean it can operate up to three maintenance crews at a time on unsealed road gradings, unsealed road re-sheeting and unsealed road shoulder maintenance activities, if supplemented by some hired plant.

How long it takes to finish maintaining each road depends on the size of the project.

"On average, and depending on the weather, road grading crews can undertake 1.3-1.5km of unsealed road grading per day,” the council spokesman said.

When a road grading request or complaint is made, it is dealt with through the council's Customer Request Management system.

"From there, an inspection of the road is conducted and depending on the outcome, the required work is carried out.”

"A dig-out crew uses machines for pavement repairs. Specifically, for large scale defects on sealed roads. Patching crews attend to potholes. Council has one dig-out crew.

The council performs minor maintenance on the entire council road network.

It does not perform maintenance on unmaintained roads.