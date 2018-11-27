REVEALED: New skate rink to open in Gympie

IT'S BACK!!! Gympie skaters, young and old;, can rejoice at the return of a skate rink just one month after SkateZone closed.

STRAP your skates on Gympie, because your favourite retro sport is back!

A new skate rink will open in Gympie this Saturday - and it's name - Skate Land is bound to beckon those who grew up cutting their skates at Gympie's original Skateland in the 80s.

More importantly though, the new rink will host the latest generation of Gympie skaters who fell in love with the sport when SkateZone reintroduced the past time to the community two years ago, before closing last month.

New owners Peter and Charlotte Flenady were passionate about filling the hole the closure left and have turned a large shed on Pinewood Ave, previously part of Green RV on the Bruce Hwy, into the new rink.

"(My children) loved SkateZone -and when they were closing down they were devastated,” Mr Flenady said.

"I thought I'd have a crack and try and keep it open -it keeps the kids alive.”

He said he's already tested the rink, which has been decorated a retro orange and purple, on his two teenage children.

"They're having a great time and spending less time on their Xboxes and phones and more time in the rink.”

A devoted skater as a child in Mackay who used to ride all the way across town just to get to the rink, Mr Flenady joked he had to have learner plates on now.

Two successful trial nights at the rink last week also showed the new business would be well-received, including by adults, he said.

"Gympie's behind it,” he said.

"It's an old name but a new name. That's why we went chasing it.”

Skate Land will open on Saturdays between 6.30pm -9.30pm with the hope of introducing after school sessions, Saturday afternoon sessions and learn to skate classes on Sundays.

Sessions will cost $15, with $5 for skate hire, with free admission for accompanying spectators.

Lucky door prizes, raffles, games and prizes will be part of the grand opening this Saturday.