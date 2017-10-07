REVEALED: New plans for iconic Gympie facility

Century 21's Billy Mitchell and new property manager Rachael Gilliland inside one of the new units at Winston House.

Century 21's Billy Mitchell and new property manager Rachael Gilliland inside one of the new units at Winston House. Renee Albrecht

A FORMER Gympie nursing home which housed, and cared for Gympie's elderly for decades has been re-purposed.

The Gympie Times can reveal that Winston House will now serve a dual purpose as a short term accommodation facility and medical care precinct.

The group of buildings, formerly known as Winston House were bought earlier this year for an undisclosed amount.

Project manager Richard Hall said over $500,000 has been budgeted for the redevelopment, with the eastern wing dedicated to patient services.

"There is still a medical component happening, but it is a bit of a hybrid,” Mr Hill said.

"Two thirds of the building is devoted to medical, and one third is devoted to short term accommodation for people that either want to access the medical (component) and may want to stay for a while or other people that are transiting the area and are looking for reasonably priced accommodation.”

Despite having some existing infrastructure in place, Mr Hill said a considerable amount of money has been spent on upgrading the medical facilities and converting old rooms into self contained units.

Billy Mitchell and his team at Century 21 have been tasked with marketing and managing the 18 new units.

Mr Mitchell said there are plans to extend that number to 30 by December.

"(The units) are based on short term accommodation and community living,” Mr Mitchell said.

"It is designed for workers that are maybe in town for up to about six to 12 months.

"At the moment there are 18 units and they are 95 percent full,” he said.

A time frame for the completion of the medical aspect of the project has not been finalised on account of pending council applications but Mr Mitchell said the residential portion has taken off.

"The project is absolutely ongoing,” he said.

"I think it is a fantastic concept.

"It is affordable living and it is community based.

"It will be really popular and I think you will find a lot of people will stay there for a long time.

"The set up is amazing.”