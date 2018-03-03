REVEALED: New look for Aldi Gympie

Photos View Photo Gallery

ALDI shoppers will now walk into a brand new world at the Gympie store, with the popular supermarket reopen after a "comprehensive" refurbishment.

Closed for 10 days to allow the upgrades to be done, the store now features LED lighting, redesigned shelving, expanded produce bays.

New chillers have also been installed, which an Aldi spokeswoman said was a "key priority" for the company.

"Gympie shoppers will continue to have access to the same award-winning, high quality grocery range and popular Special Buys, together with fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily," she said.

And the business is not done yet, with plans underway to extend the carpark in the future to cater for their growth.

Regularly busy, the parking bay has been the subject of safety concerns in the past few months.

"We are excited to welcome the community to visit the new look store and share their feedback about their store experience," she said.