REVEALED: New Gym to open up in Gympie in the next month

IN SHAPE: Owners of the new NRG Gym in Gympie, Ben Hole and Suzanna Lund, with builder Scott Sutton (right). Renee Albrecht

THOSE wanting to work up a sweat will be able to do so soon, with a 24-hour gym moving in next to Beefy's Pies.

The locality of the NRG Health Club could not be more ironic, but business partners Ben Hole and Suzanna Lund say it could be a good incentive for those feeling a little bit guilty.

Ms Lund said having the gym next to Beefy's Pies went hand in hand.

"The building was in a good location and Beefy's happened to be there,” she said.

"I guess it's good motivation if they might feel guilty having a pie, they might join the gym.”

Ms Lund has been in the industry for the past 10 years and has worked as a personal trainer.

"We just wanted to do our own thing and to get back into the old school gym feel,” she said.

"We've had people come in buying their supplements and we've been asking for feedback on how we can make our gym different.”

She and Mr Hole co-own Iron Addicts Supplements on Mary St.

The unique thing about this gym is that it will offer clients virtual classes.

"You can come whenever you want to and press a touch screen and there it comes on a projector screen and you can run the class virtually,” she said.

"We've gone for a more holistic approach, we have a naturopathy on sight, a hypnotherapist that does hypnotherapy for weight loss and quit smoking, not just lifting heavy weights in the gym but whole health in general.

Director of Sutton Building, Scott Sutton, said the gym should be completed in the next month.

"Our biggest challenge was getting approvals out of council, the construction phase has been incident free,” Mr Sutton said.

"With the gym going in here, we had to re-do all the toilets and put showers in, we've put a disabled toilet and had a shower installed.

"We've had around 20 different mix of trades, probably in excess of 50 tradesmen on the job,” he said.

If you want to sign up early for the gym, you can visit Ben and Suzanna at Iron Addicts Supplements.