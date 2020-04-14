REVEALED: New figures show the Gympie region quarantine

HIGHWAY LOCKDOWN: Traffic was almost zero at times on the Bruce Highway taking drivers to and from Gympie this Easter.

DRIVERS, including many of the visitors who normally cause an Easter boom across Gympie region, were nowhere to be seen this year, official traffic observations reveal.

The coronavirus lockdown, which saw Queenslanders ordered to drive for essential purposes only, stopped almost all visitation to the Gympie region, as drivers heeded the message.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reports traffic was less than a quarter the normally expected levels on the Bruce Highway to Gympie’s south as the coronavirus lockdown took effect.

A department spokeswoman said the Good Friday traffic peak was about one quarter the volume of last year’s, according to information from an observation site about 13km south of Gympie.

The lockdown was evident also in deserted local roads around the Gympie region, empty camp grounds inland and deserted car parks at the Cooloola Coast.

The Norman Point boat ramp and Rainbow Beach surf club car parks were almost completely deserted over what would normally have been a peak tourist boom season.

The Department said its observations were borne out by web-camera images from Good Friday, including this one taken at Burpengary, looking north to Gympie region.

“On Easter Friday 202, there was about one-quarter of the traffic compared to Easter Friday 2019,” the spokeswoman said.

“About 5500 vehicles on Easter Friday 2020 compared to about 22,500 on Easter Friday 2019.

“From Easter Friday to Easter Sunday there was almost 75 per cent less traffic than the same period last year.”

