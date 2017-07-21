REVEALED: Location of the Bruce Hwy's newest speed cameras

A new speed camera system has been installed on the Coast.

EXTRA speed cameras have been installed on the Bruce Highway and are active from today - but never fear: here's where you'll find them.

The Queensland Police Service in conjunction with Transport and Main Roads (TMR) have installed the speed cameras in the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, between Landsborough and Elimbah.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said advisory signs had been installed at all locations for several months in preparation for the operation of these new road safety camera initiatives.

"The aim of these cameras is to deter drivers from speeding or disobeying red light signals as the consequences of this risky behaviour is known to contribute to road crashes," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"Speeding and disobeying signals is illegal and dangerous. It is everyone's responsibility to drive safely.

"We are urging motorists to travel at the appropriate speed for the conditions and the posted speed limits at all times.

"Driving through red lights or speeding through intersections is dangerous driving behaviour that can have serious or fatal consequences," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

The average speed camera systems have also been installed on sections of road identified from road crash analysis undertaken by TMR as being a high risk.

"It is anticipated that the average (P2P) speed camera systems will encourage drivers to comply with the speed limit for these roads," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"Road safety practitioners remain concerned that speed continues to be one of the main contributing factors to the state's road toll."

The new average speed camera systems will commence enforcement from today.