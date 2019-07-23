Trad Decision: Key difference in rival rail bids

ONE of the short-listed Cross River Rail consortiums did not include a station at Boggo Road near the controversial property purchased by Jackie Trad in their proposal.

The revelation contradicts Ms Trad's claims that Cross River Rail's route had been decided and public knowledge for years and any investor could have speculated on property near the planned development.

Couriermail.com.au can reveal the proposal involved an alternative station well away from Ms Trad's property near the Princess Alexandria Hospital to provide a transport solutions for thousands of staff, patients and visitors.

The investment property at Abingdon St, Woolloongabba.

According to sources close to the bid team, the station would have been known as "New Dutton", positioned on the other side of the rail corridor and would have resolved some of the technical issues.

However, the proposal was rejected by the Palaszczuk Government despite being similar in price to rival bids and supported by the Cross River Rail Authority.

The Courier-Mail revealed last week that Ms Trad had purchased a three-bedroom home in Woolloongabba near the existing Park Road station and the proposed Cross River Rail Boggo Road station.

The purchase was made by a company jointly owned by Ms Trad and her husband but not declared within the required time frame on state parliament's Register of Members Interests.

The contract was signed on March 27, seven days before the Government's Cabinet Budget Review Committee made the final decision on the winning bidder and the final route.

It is understood the meeting was delayed on several occasions.