REVEALED: Is there a Gympie funnel web invasion?

FOR most of us, when these creepies start crawling, so does our skin, but the recent sightings of spiders in Gympie are most likely mouse spiders and not funnel web spiders.

Jo (surname withheld on request) and her family at the Dawn had a close encounter with a spider (pictured above) roughly the size of a 20 cent piece on Monday afternoon after it was scooped out of their pool filter.

The spider bearing a strong rememblance to a funnel web spider was positively identified as a mouse spider - a member of the missulena species - and not related to the funnel web species (hadronyche or atrax varieties).

Dr Mick Rix, curator and research fellow at the Queensland Museum said while it may not be a funnel web, there are funnel web varieties found in this area but were not likely to be encountered by Gympie residents.

“Funnel web males travel at night and they come out looking for females but their preferred habitat is rainforest,” Dr Rix said.

He said there are a couple of species of funnel-web that could be present in the region, such as the Toowoomba funnel-web (Hadronyche infensa) and the Conondale funnel-web (Hadronyche raveni).

Sightings by members of the public are rare and most often it is the unrelated mouse spider that people are seeing.

“They are much more common and they can live in wet or dry areas. And they prefer to travel during the day. There are some funnel webs native to the region, but you’re not likely to find them in backyards,” he said.

While the fact the sightings are more likely to be mouse spiders is good news, Dr Rix said all spiders should be treated with caution.

“The mouse spider is medically significant, meaning if you are bitten, you should use first aid and seek medical attention. But all spiders are venomous, just not all are medically significant to humans,” Dr Rix said.

There is currently an exhibition at the Queensland Museum until May 4 were people can learn more about these much misunderstood creatures.