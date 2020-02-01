REVEALED: How you rate your councillors’ work

Gympie Times readers have ranked the performance of Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald for the past four years.

Gympie Times readers have ranked the performance of Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald for the past four years.

OUTSPOKEN representative Glen Hartwig has proven to be readers’ top performing councillor – but not everyone was sold on his work.

Cr Hartwig was given an average B grade for his past four-year term by The Gympie Times online poll, followed closely by cage-rattlers Bob Fredman and Hilary Smerdon.

The controversial Division 2 coun­cillors’ strong support (ranked by more than half of voters as having done a “perfect” or “good” job) was counterbalanced by another 23 per cent calling his term a failure.

RELATED

Cr Smerdon’s B grade was similar to Cr Hartwig’s, with a strong “good” rating held back by a significant level of dissatisfaction.

The B – handed to Cr Fredman was buoyed by more people feeling his term had been “passable” to “good”.

Gympie Town Hall

The most consistent performer in the poll was Dan Stewart, who ended the vote with an average C+ grade.

More than two-thirds of Cr Stewart’s votes said his job since being elected ranked from “jury’s out” to “good”.

Mal Gear was the last councillor to be ranked as having done a “passable” job, pulling in an average C –.

Daryl Dodt’s D was the result of a truly split opinion, with votes in the middle categories rare for the Division 4 councillor.

Of voters, 51 per cent ranked his term as a “failure”, offset by another 23 per cent who believed it was “good”.

Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch and Mayor Mick Curran both had D grades put on their report cards, with Cr Curran’s 50 per cent failure rating pulled higher by another third of voters saying his performance was “passable” or better.

Mark McDonald was rated as the worst performer among the nine councillors, winding up with an E+.

The council’s performance since the 2016 election also was graded an E+.

It was the second time the poll was run online, with the tighter security measures eliminating the blatant interference which caused the first run of votes to be thrown out.

Councillor Daryl Dodt and Glen Hartwig were the targets of repeat votes in one night which dragged their vote count significantly higher than all other councillors and reversed their results.

In that poll Cr Hartwig and Cr Dodt both received multiple repeat votes in the one night, swinging their results entirely against the grain and leaving their vote counts more than double that of four other councillors.

An IP address linked to Maroochydore on the Telstra network was identified as the culprit behind the repeated votes.

News Corps technicians are still investigating if it can be narrowed down further.