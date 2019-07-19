REVEALED: How to get a job at Gympie's Coffee Club

An artist impression of new Coffee Club cafe opening in Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

An artist impression of new Coffee Club cafe opening in Gympie Central Shopping Centre. Contributed

THE countdown is on to the opening of The Coffee Club in Gympie and the store's franchisees are calling for employees.

The new franchisees need duty managers, kitchen staff, baristas and food and beverage attendants to staff the store ahead of the planned August 8 opening.

And franchisee Nick Kumar, who has owned the Coolum Coffee Club for almost eight years, said he will be filling the positions with locals.

An artist impression of new Coffee Club cafe opening in Gympie Central Shopping Centre. Contributed

REVEALED: Opening date, hours of Gympie Coffee Club

MORE: Everything we know about The Coffee Club coming to Gympie

"Super excited to be coming to Gympie Central,” he said.

"There is no one better prepared to operate the store than members of the Gympie community,” he said.

"All staff training will be coordinated by The Coffee Club and completed on site.

"We're offering a great work environment and giving Gympie locals the chance to work for a well-known café brand.”

To apply - email your resume with appropriate experience to Nick Kumar at the coffeeclubgympie@gmail.com