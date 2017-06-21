REVEALED: How the Wide Bay is struggling

SOCIAL UPTAKE: Wide Bay Burnett has the highest rate of social security uptake in Australia.

SOCIAL security plays a big role in the Wide Bay Burnett economy, with a new report saying the region has the second highest benefit uptake in Australia.

The State of the Regions Report 2017-18, released this week, says that the Wide Bay Burnett region ranks behind only Lingiari in the Northern Territory in social security report, with an uptake rate of 25.9%.

The high uptake is only a small part of the wider report, which also highlights significantly high unemploy- ment (for youth [23%] and general [16.7%, highest in Australia]) and disposable income rates for the region.

The report says there a number of on-going contributing factors.

"These regions continue to be beset by chronic problems such as low skilled, non-job ready and unqualified residents and lack of employment opportunities, or one or more of these in combination, resulting in a significant shift from unemployment benefits to disability pensions,” the report says.

Housing cost is another factor the report lists as a contributing factor to the ongoing employment problems in the region.

Housing affordability is also contributing to the region's unemployment struggles.

"Qld Wide Bay Burnett continues to face difficulties with its combination of job shortages and attractiveness to people with low incomes, due in part to comparatively affordable housing costs,” the report says.

The region's ability to attract early retirees and people on low incomes also plays a role.

Of social security uptake, Wide Bay Burnett is significantly higher than the Australian average for youth allowance (other), Newstart Allowance, Disability (carer, widow, wife) and Age Pension. Youth Allowance for students and apprentices is lower than the Australian average. Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said it was "disappointing” the report showed the region in a negative light.

Although there was "no doubt of the pressures and challenges faced by people trying to find work in Wide Bay”, he said some aspects of the report were at odds with official data, including the unemployment rate (9.3% according to government data) not being "the worst in Australia”.

"Our region has historically had higher rates of unemployment than the national average and we face particular challenges with our aged demographic,” Mr O'Brien said.

Llew O'Brien. Alistair Brightman

"But we also have many good things going for us.

"We have a significantly lower cost of living, cheap housing, fantastic climate and a relaxed, easy going lifestyle.

We should capitalise on these strengths to support entrepreneurs and attract investment, both of which are needed to grow the economy.”

He said it was important people were aware of the "comprehensive range” of initiatives from the Coalition government to grow jobs.

Of benefit?

Per cent of Wide Bay residents compared to Australian average