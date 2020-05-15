Menu
MAlmost 14 per cent of the average Gympie region household budget is spent on utility bills, economic modelling reveals.
REVEALED: How much damage bills are doing to Gympie households

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
15th May 2020 12:00 AM
FEEL like power and water bills are eating more of your pay packet every year?

The feeling is justified, with demographic modelling data revealing the region’s households spent an average of 13.7 per cent of household income on utilities in 2018-19.

This was a significant jump over the past decade, with the data – from the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research and presented by demographics group .id – showing these bills accounted for only 4.3 per cent of expenditure in 2010-11.

The slice of Gympie households’ budget eaten by electricity bills has soared over the past decade
The slice of Gympie households’ budget eaten by electricity bills has soared over the past decade

This was despite a 7 per cent drop in the average total disposable income for the region.

The rate was higher than the state average; utility costs chewed up 11.1 per cent of the average Queenslander’s household expenditure.

Miscellaneous goods and service took up the largest chunk of the household budget (16.6 per cent) followed by recreation and culture (14.6 per cent) and food (13.2 per cent).

