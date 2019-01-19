REVEALED: How many Gympie same-sex couples wed in 2018

Seven same-sex couples wed in Gympie over the past year.

LOVE has been given a boost over the past year with seven same-sex Gympie couples tying the knot in the year since laws were changed to allow it.

They are part of more than 1300 Queensland same-sex couples who have taken the dive since January 9 last year, registry data has revealed.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said while same-sex marriage had been legal in Australia since December 9, 2017, couples had a 30-day waiting period before ceremonies could be held, unless they were granted an exemption.

The laws were change din 2017 to allow same-sex marriage. Contributed

"Since marriage changed to be more inclusive, 1330 same-sex marriages have been registered in Queensland one year on from January 9, 2018,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"Marriage celebrants from the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages wed 199 couples, while other celebrants conducted 1074 ceremonies. On top of this, 47 couples were married at courthouses and 10 had church weddings.

"Registry data shows that the majority of same-sex marriages have occurred in larger population areas such as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions, but there have been weddings across the state since the laws came into effect.

Attorney General Yvette D'Ath. Kevin Farmer

"Celebrants have 30 days to register a marriage after the event so there will be even more couples who have married over the past 12 months, but their registration application form is yet to be received by the registry.”

Queensland held Australia's first same-sex marriage on December 15, 2017 as the couple was given an exemption from the waiting period due to their personal circumstances.

Three other couples also received exemption from the waiting period.

