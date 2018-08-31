REVEALED: How Gympie's schools did in NAPLAN

Cooloola Christian College students Summer Robbins, Daniel Ellingsen, Tianna Gignac, Abe Oliver, Lincoln Schroder, Adele Finney, Lara Jenkin and Riley Pike were part of the cohort who lead the school to secure the highest score.

COOLOOLA Christian College has taken a seat at the front of the class with the highest single school results in this year's NAPLAN tests.

The college scored 10,073 across all categories - where students are tested in a range of categories including numeracy, reading and spelling - and above the Queensland average of 9989.

The next highest-scoring schools were Goomeri State School (9732) and Kilkivan State School (9684), while St Patrick's College is caught in a technicality by being split into two schools in the results (primary school and college) which, when combined, total four points above CCC's score.

CCC principal Trevor Norman said he was excited the staff and students' hard work had delivered strong results.

Cooloola Christian College Lara Jenkin and Riley Pike. Renee Albrecht

"This is a testament to the commitment of our staff who understand the importance of providing an excellent academic education in a safe, supportive and caring learning environment,” Mr Norman said.

"Every one of our staff, from our admin team to our teachers, from groundskeepers to the tuckshop and uniform shop, understand that excellent student outcomes are achieved by everyone working together for our students and their families.

"I believe that our students are able to achieve so well because they know they are supported and cared for and are therefore willing to give their very best to achieve great learning.”

Of the region's high school cohorts, St Patrick's College and Goomeri State School ranked just below CCC.

Trevor Norman of Cooloola Christian College. Tom Daunt

Among the primary schools, Kandanga claimed the top result with 4740, followed by Rainbow Beach State School and St Patrick's.

Overall the region's combined results scored below the Queensland average in every category, with the biggest gap in Year 3 Grammar and Punctuation where Gympie's results were 40 points below the state average.

Reading for Years 3 and 9 were closest to the state average, only eight points below.

The latest results have prompted Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace to call on the Federal Government to launch a review into NAPLAN, with the scores showing a state-wide decline in writing skills.

"One of the things (parents raise) is their concern that writing has not improved in the last 10 years,” she said.

"That is why I am asking for a national review, especially in the area of writing... so we can have a look at exactly what is happening. Something needs to be done.

"... after 10 years, I think it's fair to say it's time to have a look at where we are going and if NAPLAN has achieved what we've wanted to achieve.”

Across the four year levels tested, Gympie schools' writing score averaged 449, below the Queensland average of 468.

The region's schools performed best across all years in reading, with an average of 496.

The state's reading average for all years tested was 507.

In the 20 individual categories CCC scored the highest on seven of them, followed by Kandanga State School then both St Patrick's College and Primary School.