REVEALED: How Gympie rates Tony Perrett’s performance

Respondents to an online poll have rated Gympie MP Tony Perrett squarely in the middle of the road with a “C”.

LOVE or hate him; it might be cliche but its how Gympie feels about State MP Tony Perrett.

A Gympie Times poll on how readers feel about Mr Perrett’s performance delivered a middle-of-the-road result, with the LNP scoring an average C grade for his effort.

More than three quarters of respondents rated the incumbent’s performance as either an A (great) or an E (lacking).

The latter was the more popular choice.

Only 1 per cent of respondents graded his performance as average.

However this huge skew to the extremes ultimately resulted in Mr Perrett, who has held the seat since 2015, landing a grade squarely in the middle.

Mr Perrett is now left to answer a wider – and more definitive – poll, with the State Government election little more than a month away.

The region will have the chance to make a definitive statement about Mr Perrett’s performance at next month’s election. Generic stock-type photo.

He was re-elected to the seat at the last election with 37 per cent of the primary vote, and 58 per cent of the vote on two-party preferred over One Nation.

Bauple, Curra, Glenwood, Kilkivan and Tiaro were the only booths Mr Perret secured less than 50 per cent support in.