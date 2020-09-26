REVEALED: How Gympie rates Tony Perrett’s performance
LOVE or hate him; it might be cliche but its how Gympie feels about State MP Tony Perrett.
A Gympie Times poll on how readers feel about Mr Perrett’s performance delivered a middle-of-the-road result, with the LNP scoring an average C grade for his effort.
More than three quarters of respondents rated the incumbent’s performance as either an A (great) or an E (lacking).
The latter was the more popular choice.
Only 1 per cent of respondents graded his performance as average.
However this huge skew to the extremes ultimately resulted in Mr Perrett, who has held the seat since 2015, landing a grade squarely in the middle.
Mr Perrett is now left to answer a wider – and more definitive – poll, with the State Government election little more than a month away.
He was re-elected to the seat at the last election with 37 per cent of the primary vote, and 58 per cent of the vote on two-party preferred over One Nation.
Bauple, Curra, Glenwood, Kilkivan and Tiaro were the only booths Mr Perret secured less than 50 per cent support in.