REVEALED: How every suburb's performing in Gympie region

MARKET: Find out how these suburbs are performing in the Gympie region.

MARKET: Find out how these suburbs are performing in the Gympie region. Contributed

WHAT is the key reason people are moving to the Gympie region?

Lifestyle. In Gympie and the immediate surrounds, you have all the mod cons of metropolitan living without the drawbacks.

You have access to some of the best specialist medical imaging technology in the southern hemisphere in town, along with a private and public hospital and a wide range of specialists covering all medical fields.

In the retail sector, Gympie has it all - from worldwide chains to boutique shops and a staggering amount of commercial services.

When it comes to the arts we have nationally and internationally recognised events such as the Gympie Music Muster, The Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival and Mitchell Creek Blues and Jazz Festival.

The Australian Institute of Country Music is located in Gympie where budding musicians of all genres can seek tutelage and instruction not only on how to improve their musical skills but also on how to be successful in the music industry.

There are a number of dance schools covering all types of dance from classical to ballroom and everything in between.

The Gympie Regional Galleries have world-class exhibitions and through the network of halls, offer arts programs to children during the school holidays in all areas of the region.

When it comes to sport, you can play any sport imaginable in well kept - and in some cases, like the Imbil Equestrian Centre, Skatezone and the Gympie Hockey Centre - nationally recognised venues.

And that's not all. In the region we have access to world-class beaches, pristine natural environments, some of the freshest and best tasting produce anywhere in the world and some of the most beautiful days and balmy nights to enjoy it in.

And there aren't any drawbacks. There aren't huge queues at the supermarkets.

There's no traffic gridlock. You're not living cheek by jowl with your neighbours.

But you do have a chance to be part of a giving, supporting community.

And that's something you can't put a price on.

Below we breakdown how the real estate is performing in eight key areas in the region: (Click the link below each for more detail).

1. Gympie City

Tim and Harry Cole gold panning at The Sands, on the banks of the Mary River in Gympie. Rowan Schindler

PROFESSIONALS Gympie agent Ashley Coleman knows what he is talking about when it comes to Gympie real estate, having been in the industry for the past 20 years.

And in all his years, he said he's never seen anything like the current market.

Mr Coleman said it was a typical lead-up to Christmas with the market "powering along” and listings easy to come by.

However in the past couple of months even though listing numbers have dropped, prices have remained stable, defying the rules of supply and demand.

READ ON: Full breakdown of Gympie market here

2. Southside

The iconic Gunabul Homestead is a popular Southside venue for meals, weddings or even a round of golf. Craig Warhurst

THE appeal of the Southside is holding steady according to Tom Grady Real Estate saleswoman, Desley Aylward.

Ms Aylward said the larger blocks and the slightly more prestigious reputation meant that demand from both Gympie region locals and those from outside the area had remained fairly high.

With the improved highway access and bigger block sizes, properties in and around the Watson, Sorensen and Groundwater roads area is especially sought after.

READ ON: Full break down of Southside market here

3. Rainbow Beach

The beautiful Coloured Sands after which Rainbow Beach is named. CONTRIBUTED

THE property market in Rainbow Beach is ticking along nicely, according to Michelle Agnew, from Century 21 Platinum Agents.

"It's a fairly selective market here, but we've got investors moving here, families and retirees,” she said.

"The probability is there that accessibility to the Sunshine Coast will make a huge difference. Rainbow will be so much easier to get to. That means sometime soon there will be an increase in the market. It's bound to have a positive impact on the market,” she said.

READ ON: Full break down of Rainbow Beach market here

4. Tin Can Bay

Feeding dolphins is a big attraction at Tin Can Bay.

A SLEEPY fishing village no more, Tin Can Bay is a hidden gem, right on the Cooloola Coast.

Over the past two and half years, Paul Dowman from Century 21 Platinum Agents has seen prices in the close-knit community rising on average about 4%.

"It's the cheapest coastal land on the east coast for land and housing,” Mr Dowman said.

READ ON: Full break down of Tin Can Bay market here

5. Cooloola Cove

Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre.

HAVING lived and worked as a real estate agent for Century 21 Platinum Agents in Cooloola Cove, Rachel Fender knows what sets the Cove apart from any other township.

"It's the size of the blocks and the prices that make it so appealing,” Ms Fender said.

She said it's a quiet, laid-back lifestyle and that's what makes it particularly attractive to retirees.

READ ON: Full break down of Cooloola Cove market here

6. Mary Valley

Daniel Williams with Edenfels Pegasus taking part in the 2018 Queensland Endurance Riders Association State Championships at the Stirling's Crossing Equestrian Complex, Imbil. Erle Levey

GYMPIE Regional Realty principal John Cochrane has been extolling the virtues of the Mary Valley since the family bought a dairy farm there back in 1993.

"The Valley has really added another dimension to the region.”

Agriculture is the strength of the Mary Valley with good, accessible land and abundant rainfall.

READ ON: Full break down of Mary Valley market here

7. West Gympie

ABOVE: Frank Bianco from Melbourne riding Apollo at the Kilkivan Horse Ride. RIGHT: Eagle's Nest in Brooyar State Forest. BELOW: A new music and ute music event to Kilkivan, Killy Utes and Boots, was a popular spot on the Australia Day weekend. Renee Albrecht

IN THE western areas of the Gympie region prices for homes are extremely reasonable, according to John Bambling of Gympie Realestate.

"Prices in Woolooga are on the move already,” Mr Bambling said.

"There are very reasonable prices for quarter-acre and up to half-acre blocks. You can get yourself a quality home for a couple of hundred thousand dollars.”

The area comprising Widgee, Lower Wonga, Woolooga, Kilkivan and Goomeri has some of the most diverse wilderness in the region.

READ ON: Full break down of the West Gympie market here

8. North Gympie

The Curra Community Hall recently won a couple of state architecture awards and provides a perfect cultural hub for Curra residents. LEEROY TODD

PROPERTIES to the north are the ones to watch, according to owner of agents2go Bonnie Hollander.

Prices in Chatsworth and Tamaree at the moment are more high-end but places like Curra, Glenwood and Gunalda are all excellent value for money.

"The further north you go, the more affordable it becomes, but prices are starting to creep up around Gunalda, Curra and Glenwood,” she said.

READ ON: Full break down of the North Gympie market here