REVEALED: How a Gympie farmer got talked into a TV show

Married at First Sight starts on Channel 9 next week - and there's a Gympie farmer in it this year.

MICK Gould has his sister to thank for throwing him into the frying pan on Married At First Sight.

The Gympie plasterer, who lives on 11 acres at Mothar Mountain, applied for the reality dating show with limited knowledge of what it entailed.

In the 'social experiment', three relationship experts match singles who don't meet until their wedding day. It's a recipe for drama that is a ratings hit for Channel 9.

"I watched a bit of last season, but not too much apart from that,” Mr Gould told the Times.

"I don't watch bugger all TV unless there's some sport on. I went on based on what my sister had been telling me. She lives and breathes this bloody stuff.”

The Brisbane native, who moved on to his hobby farm two and a half years ago, said he loves his new rural life but that it leaves little time for romance and that dating apps are "about as reliable as a second-hand lawnmower”.

"I haven't had much success over the years,” he said. "I've been living by myself on acreage and being a subcontractor you're working for yourself.

"With looking after the property, renovating my house and all that hoo-ha, my spare time is few and far between. It's like trying to strike gold with a frying pan.”

A shared sense of humour with his mystery bride is a priority for the 31-year-old larrikin.

"If you can't have a laugh and talk to your bride as your best friend then there are only so many times you can hop on your good foot and do the bad thing,” he said. "Then a connection on that level that leads into a deeper level.

"I can take things seriously when they need to be. When the storm troopers are attacking there's a time to be serious.”

The new season of Married At First Sight premieres on Monday at 7.30pm on Nine.